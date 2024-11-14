Equipment was removed from storage locations in Germany that were searched by German police and the UK's National Crime Agency in July 2022. PA
Equipment was removed from storage locations in Germany that were searched by German police and the UK's National Crime Agency in July 2022. PA

News

Europe

'Major supplier' of Channel small boats arrested in Amsterdam

Turkish citizen suspected of shipping dinghies and engines from Turkey, Germany and France

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 14, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London