Baby drowns after small boat overturns in English Channel

A baby has drowned after a small boat carrying migrants capsized off the French coast overnight, authorities said on Friday.

A total of 65 people were rescued following the incident off the French town of Wissant, but a "baby was found unconscious and sadly declared dead", maritime authorities said.

The latest sinking brings the number of migrants who have died while trying to cross the Channel this year to at least 52 – a record since 2018.

In early September, 12 migrants, including six children, died while trying to cross the Channel. A month later, a two-year-old boy and three adults died after overloaded boats got into trouble during two separate attempts.

The number of migrants arriving in boats to Britain averaged 53 this year as opposed to 13 in 2020, according to government figures. More than 26,000 migrants have landed on British shores since January 1, according to UK Home Office figures.

Earlier this week it was revealed that more than 62,000 migrants could be granted asylum in the UK under efforts to clear the backlog of cases. The number of asylum applications waiting to be determined is expected to have reached 118,063 in January, the Refugee Council says. As many as 62,801 of them could be recognised as refugees in the UK, according to the charity.

Its calculation was based on the grant rates used in the 12 months leading up to the UK general election in July, with the Refugee Council applying that to asylum seekers of various nationalities to reach a "working assumption" of the figure in January.

This is a developing story ...

