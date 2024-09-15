Eight migrants dead after overloaded boat capsizes in English Channel

Eight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants/" target="_blank">migrants </a>died after their overloaded boat capsized during an attempt to cross the Channel from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France </a>to Britain, French authorities have said. The incident happened off the coast of Ambleteuse in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France overnight. Maritime authorities said numerous attempts by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/refugees/" target="_blank">asylum seekers</a> to make the perilous crossing in small boats have been attempted in recent days, with 200 people rescued in 24 hours over Friday and Saturday alone. The latest accident occurred shortly after the vessel embarked, a source said. It comes less than two weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/03/three-dead-in-major-rescue-operation-in-english-channel-as-migrant-boat-capsizes/" target="_blank">12 migrants died </a>when their boat sank in the Channel. A pregnant woman and six children were among those killed in the incident on September 3, with up to 65 people rescued off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez. Most of those in the boat that capsized were from Africa, particularly from Eritrea. The number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants/" target="_blank">migrants</a> packed on to each boat crossing the English Channel has reached a new high, making the journeys on the flimsy vessels even more perilous, analysis of data by <i>The National</i> reveals. Boats now carry on average more than 60 asylum seekers and often that figure reaches 70 and above, while the boats remain the same size as before. More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year and compared to 15 for the whole of last year and five in 2022, when the total number of asylum seekers crossing to the UK peaked. The increasing number of deaths of migrants in the English Channel is being directly linked to the overcrowding. The boats become even more unstable and when they inevitably encounter trouble, more passengers are at risk. This year has seen a disturbing new phenomenon in which the sheer numbers getting on to boats has led to migrants being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/29/small-boat-clampdown-risks-death-by-crushing-as-smugglers-cram-bigger-vessels/" target="_blank">crushed to death</a>, alongside the constant danger of drowning. Since the beginning of this year 22,000 migrants have arrived in England by crossing the Channel. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> Home Office is working closely with police in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/libya/" target="_blank">Libya</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/05/uk-working-with-libyan-police-to-halt-migrant-trafficking-gangs/" target="_blank">target gangs</a> trafficking migrants towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe" target="_blank">Europe</a>, with raids on warehouses where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/refugees" target="_blank">refugees</a> are housed, often in appalling conditions. In addition, UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has increased the number of officers based at Europol, who will work on organised immigration crime, by 50 per cent. As one of the UK's first steps to strengthen international law enforcement and partnership arrangements, NCA officers have also been placed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/austria" target="_blank">Austria</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/romania/" target="_blank">Romania</a>, with more assigned to South-East <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/asia" target="_blank">Asia</a>, in countries where gangs are advertising Channel crossings.