Minor dies and asylum seeker flown to hospital following small boat incident off France

A minor died and another would-be<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants/" target="_blank"> asylum seeker </a>was flown to hospital after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/30/bulgaria-seizes-125-boats-bound-for-english-channel-people-smugglers/" target="_blank">small boat </a>crossing in the English Channel went wrong, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">French</a> authorities said on Saturday. There was a call for assistance on Saturday morning from the boat carrying 14 people. The age and identity the minor who died is not yet known. The officials said the accident was not a shipwreck and the deceased was found in the boat, not the water. The injured person was flown to a hospital in Boulogne, northern France, and the other passengers continued their journey, maritime authorities said. French authorities seek to stop people taking to the water but do not intervene once they are afloat except in a rescue. The operation took place between 8am and 9am on Saturday. The latest death means 47 would-be asylum seekers have lost their lives attempting to reach <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">England</a> from France so far this year. The French and British governments have sought for years to stop the flow of undocumented migrants, who may pay smugglers thousands of euros each for the passage to England from France aboard small boats. France's new right-wing prime minister, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday the country needed a stricter immigration policy. He vowed to be “ruthless” with people traffickers who, he said, “exploit misery and despair” and encourage undocumented asylum seekers to cross the Channel and the Mediterranean. The latest incident came a day after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/17/uk-business-investment-lowest-in-g7-countries-for-24-of-past-30-years/" target="_blank">world’s seven wealthiest nations</a> agreed to set up special police units to tackle the trafficking of migrants. The units will include officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/15/eight-migrants-dead-after-overloaded-boat-capsizes-in-english-channel/" target="_blank">Eight migrants died</a> last month when their overcrowded vessel capsized while trying to cross the Channel. In early September. at least 12 people including six minors, mostly from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eritrea/" target="_blank">Eritrea</a>, died off the northern French coast when their loaded boat capsized. On Friday, migrants were brought to shore after crossing the English Channel, taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 25,244. Following latest data released on Thursday, the total for the year so far is down 0.3 per cent on this time last year (25,330) and 25 per cent lower than the same period in 2022 (33,611).