Dubai police arrest Sean McGovern, one of Ireland's most wanted fugitives, in murder case

Police in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE </a>have arrested one of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ireland/" target="_blank">Ireland’s </a>most wanted fugitives in a joint operation with Interpol and Irish officers. Sean McGovern, 38, who was arrested by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai </a>police on Thursday, is wanted on charges relating to a murder and directing the Kinahan organised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime/" target="_blank">crime</a> gang. The arrest follows the publication of an Interpol Red Notice. “One of Ireland’s most wanted individuals has been arrested thanks to the combined efforts of the Irish authorities and the United Arab Emirates,” Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said. “Cases like this underline the value of international police co-operation through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/06/interpol-more-relevant-than-ever-in-a-world-of-deepfakes-and-borderless-crime/" target="_blank">Interpol’s global network</a>, and again highlights that no fugitive can consider themselves safe from justice.” Mr McGovern will be held in the UAE pending extradition proceedings. The Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, welcomed the arrest of the Irishman in the UAE. “An Garda Siochana has developed major international partnerships in our efforts to target transnational organised crime groups,” it said. “Our relationship with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates is valued and one which we will continue to develop.” Mr McGovern was named in Dublin’s Special Criminal Court as one of the leaders of the Kinahan gang earlier this year. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the arrest as an “important intervention”. “We have received news from our colleagues in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai about an important intervention in an arrest that they've made and we welcome that very much,” he said. “We see that as a significant development in our ongoing international efforts to combat transnational organised crime and so that's to be very much welcomed.” He added: “This has been a very long process and investigation involving international partners for An Garda Siochana.” Mr McGovern was detained after a European arrest warrant was issued by the High Court in Dublin. Among the alleged crimes he faces is the murder of Noel Kirwan in December 2016 and being a leader of the organised criminal network. Ireland's Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said anyone involved in organised crime should “know there is no hiding place – you will face justice”. “There is excellent co-operation between An Garda Siochana and their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, and the deployment of a Garda liaison officer to Abu Dhabi last year has been key to this,” she said in a statement. “Dubai police also travelled to Dublin recently to assist members of An Garda Siochana with a large transnational organised crime investigation arising from the seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine on the MV Matthew off the coast of Waterford. “I am intensively engaging with my counterpart, the Emirati Minister of Justice, His Excellency Abdullah Bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, about ongoing co-operation and deepening the relationship between Ireland and the UAE in criminal justice matters. “Last year, I secured government approval to open negotiations with the UAE on bilateral treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance. Good progress is being made.” The commissioner also appealed directly to members of the Kinahan gang to turn in the gang’s leader Daniel Kinahan in return for a $15 million reward and US witness protection.