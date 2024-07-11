Dubai drops attempted suicide charge against Irish citizen Tori Towey

Dubai authorities have dropped charges of attempted suicide against Irish citizen Tori Towey.

The case against Ms Towey, who was working as a flight attendant for Emirates airline at the time it was brought, had been closed by Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

It stemmed from an incident involving Ms Towey, 28, and her husband in May, the media office said.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has closed the case involving Irish national Tori Towey after she and her husband, a South African national, were involved in a case featuring mutual charges of assault, dating back to May 2024," the media office said.

"The couple reached a reconciliation and withdrew the complaints filed against each other.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has also dropped the charges of attempted suicide against her considering the circumstances of the case and to enable her to return to normal life."

The case attracted international media attention after being raised in the Irish parliament this week.

Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to intervene and later said he had spoken to Ms Towey and her mother, who was with her in the Emirates.

The Irish Embassy would take Ms Towey to the airport when she was ready to fly home, he said.