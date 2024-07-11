Ms Towey was working as a flight attendant for Emirates airline at the time the case was brought. Photos: social media
Ms Towey was working as a flight attendant for Emirates airline at the time the case was brought. Photos: social media

News

UAE

Dubai drops attempted suicide charge against Irish citizen Tori Towey

Public Prosecution confirms case against flight attendant closed

author image
The National

11 July, 2024

Dubai authorities have dropped charges of attempted suicide against Irish citizen Tori Towey.

The case against Ms Towey, who was working as a flight attendant for Emirates airline at the time it was brought, had been closed by Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

It stemmed from an incident involving Ms Towey, 28, and her husband in May, the media office said.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has closed the case involving Irish national Tori Towey after she and her husband, a South African national, were involved in a case featuring mutual charges of assault, dating back to May 2024," the media office said.

"The couple reached a reconciliation and withdrew the complaints filed against each other.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has also dropped the charges of attempted suicide against her considering the circumstances of the case and to enable her to return to normal life."

The case attracted international media attention after being raised in the Irish parliament this week.

Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to intervene and later said he had spoken to Ms Towey and her mother, who was with her in the Emirates.

The Irish Embassy would take Ms Towey to the airport when she was ready to fly home, he said.

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Haltia.ai
Started: 2023
Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet
Based: Dubai, UAE
Industry: AI
Number of employees: 41
Funding: About $1.7 million
Investors: Self, family and friends

Updated: July 11, 2024, 11:40 AM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Dubai drops attempted suicide charge against Irish citizen

A Closer Look: A visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

From AI to e-sports: UAE schools embrace vocational courses

UAE hospitals evolve to cope with major road accidents

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah