Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal to meet Indian counterpart Jaishankar in New Delhi

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India </a>to meet his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Prince Faisal arrived in New Delhi late on Tuesday on a two-day visit. He was welcomed at the military airport by senior officials from the Indian Foreign Ministry and Saudi Arabian diplomats. He will be joint chairman of the second meeting of the political, security, social, and cultural committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. “This visit will provide further impetus to the multifaceted India-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on X. India and Saudi Arabia have historically shared close and friendly relations with extensive people-to-people contacts, with some 2.4 million Indians settled in the kingdom. India also has a robust trade partnership with Saudi Arabia, which was its fifth-largest trade partner this year. Trade between the countries reached a record $42.9 billion in the financial year ended March 31, with India importing primarily crude oil – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/05/saudi-arabias-non-oil-business-activity-hits-strongest-level-in-six-months/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> supplies 14 per cent of India's crude oil imports – and petrochemicals, while exporting engineering goods, textiles and food products. Both countries also have a strong partnership in the area of energy, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry. The relationship between the two nations has strengthened under Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/09/23/narendra-modi-mahmoud-abbas/" target="_blank">Narendra Modi’s</a> government, with top officials from the two countries frequently visiting each other. Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman visited India on a state visit last year. Mr Modi has made two visits to the kingdom during his 10 years in office.