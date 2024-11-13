Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in India . Photo: Ministry of External Affairs India
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in India . Photo: Ministry of External Affairs India

News

Asia

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal to meet Indian counterpart Jaishankar in New Delhi

Indian Foreign Ministry said visit will provide 'further impetus to the multifaceted India-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties'

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

November 13, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today