UAE and India trade agreement will lead to a 'glorious shared future', Jaishankar says

The pact will lead to new opportunities in trade, boost investments and deepen the two countries' strategic partnership, India’s External Affairs Minister says

The UAE and India will sign the milestone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on February 18, 2022. Reuters
Deena Kamel
Feb 18, 2022

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that the UAE and India are signing on Friday marks a “milestone” in their relations and will lead to a "glorious, shared future", according to a top Indian diplomat.

The agreement will open new opportunities in the trade of goods and services, boost investments and deepen the two countries' strategic partnership, S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, told the UAE’s state-run news agency WAM on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to hold online summit with Indian prime minister

"The signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement during a virtual summit between our leaders is a milestone event in our bilateral relations," he said.

The Cepa is expected to boost bilateral non-oil trade from to $100 billion in the next five years, from $40bn prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE-India Cepa negotiations started five months ago.

Updated: February 18th 2022, 2:30 PM
BusinessEconomy
