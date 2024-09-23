Indian PM Modi calls for two-state solution in meeting with Palestinian President Abbas

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis and concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. The two leaders met on Sunday on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future, days after India abstained from a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/19/fourteen-countries-oppose-un-resolution-to-end-israels-occupation-of-palestine/" target="_blank"> UN General Assembly vote </a>calling on Israel to end its occupation of Palestine within 12 months. “Met President Mahmoud Abbas in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/15/fashion-runway-protest-palestinian-flag/" target="_blank">New York</a>. Reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a>,” Mr Modi said on X. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi/" target="_blank">Indian Prime Minister</a> said only a two-state solution would deliver peace in the region, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. “Prime Minister reiterated India's time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for ceasefire, release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” the ministry said. “Recalling that India was one of the first countries to recognise Palestine, he conveyed India’s continued support for Palestine membership of the UN.” India shares historical ties with Palestine. It maintained a good relationship with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and became the only non-Arab state to recognise his Palestine Liberation Organisation as the sole representative of the Palestinian people in 1974. New Delhi has sent 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials to Gaza across the Rafah border crossing with Egypt since the war broke out last October. New Delhi has also shored up diplomatic and strategic ties with Israel under the government of Mr Modi. The Indian Prime Minister also met with Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the summit.