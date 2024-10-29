Scores injured in fireworks-triggered explosion at southern Indian temple

At least 150 people were injured, some of them critically, after a large stockpile of fireworks exploded at an annual temple festival in Kasaragod district in India’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/10/29/kerala-explosion-jehovahs-witnesses-church/" target="_blank">Kerala</a> state. The incident occurred at about midnight when thousands of devotees, including women and children, had gathered at the Anjootambalam Veerakavu temple to celebrate an event by setting off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/diwali-haze-firecrackers-add-to-dangerous-pollution-over-new-delhi-1.929717" target="_blank">fireworks</a>. Preliminary reports suggested that the fireworks hit the stockpile, triggering an explosion and fire. “More than 154 are injured, of them, 97 were admitted to hospitals, with eight suffering more than 80 per cent burn injuries,” top district officer Inbasekar K said, adding that an investigation was underway. He said that crackers were stored without permission and without proper safety procedures. Reports on news channels and social media posts showed shocked crowds after the blaze. “It started with a loud blast, and then we saw a ball of fire. Soon, there was panic. There was so much crowd. Many people were standing by the side of the shed and since there were too many people, they couldn't move around freely. We immediately started rushing people to a nearby hospital,” Priyesh, who was at the temple, told local news. Police have registered a case against eight temple committee members for organising the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/06/harda-fire-cracker-factory-explosion/" target="_blank">fireworks display</a> without permission and breaching guidelines, which led to a fire in the fireworks storage. Firecracker displays are part of temple culture in India’s south. Annual competitions are staged across Kerala to determine the most spectacular displays. At least 111 people were killed and more than 350 injured including severe burns after a fire erupted when devotees set off fireworks at the Puttingal Temple in Kerala’s Kollam district in 2016.