Explosion at fireworks factory in India kills at least 7 people

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The factory, which was reportedly being run illegally, went up in flames early in the morning.

Local authorities said they had rescued around 65 people and evacuated residents from more than 100 homes near the factory.

“At least seven deaths can be confirmed. We do not know how many people are inside the factory. Over 65 people have been rushed to hospitals in capital Bhopal,” Kalash Chand Parte, a senior district administrator, told The National.

“The fire has continued and we fear people would be trapped inside the debris. The fire has been raging for the last three hours. We need at least an hour to douse it,” he said.

Between 200 and 400 people work at the factory in Harda district, but it's not known how many were inside at the time of the explosion, Mr Parte said.

Social media and TV footage showed a loud bang followed by a fireball and smoke rising into the sky as people ran to safety.

More than a dozen fire engines and ambulances have been deployed and emergency workers from state and national disaster response forces are at the site.

“There was a massive explosion in the factory. The whole city was engulfed with black smoke. After receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot. The cause of the fire is not known,” Sanjeev Kanchan, superintendent of police, told The National.