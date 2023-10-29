Multiple blasts at Jehovah's Witnesses convention in India's Kerala state

Simultaneous explosions at a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting in southern India on Sunday killed at least one person and injured dozens, local media reported.

More than 2,000 people were attending the final day of the gathering at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kochi, capital of Kerala state, when the first explosion took place at about 9.45am, according to witness accounts.

The first blast was in the middle of the hall, followed by two simultaneous explosions on either side, a witness told the India Today news channel.

“I heard three blast noises. I was in the back, there was a lot of smoke,” the witness said.

News channels showed footage of people running in panic and ambulances reaching the venue.

Thirty-five people were taken to the Kalamassery Medical College with injuries, seven of whom were in intensive care, the state's health minister, Veena George, wrote on Facebook.

“All health workers, including doctors who are on leave, have been instructed to return immediately – additional staffing will also be provided,” she said.

One woman died after suffering serious burns, the head of Kerala state's Indian National Congress party, V D Satheesan, said.

Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the state's top police officer, said the blasts were caused by improvised explosive devices.

“Preliminary investigation shows it was an IED device and we are examining it,” he said.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation, we will find out who is behind this and take strict action.”

“It's a very unfortunate incident. We are taking it very seriously,” Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said.

“I have spoken to the top police officials, and we will get more details after the investigation.”