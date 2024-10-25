Children carrying a loudspeaker. The children of Patna Rahika are Musahar Dalits. They do not study as there is no school in the village. Taniya Dutta for The National
Children carrying a loudspeaker. The children of Patna Rahika are Musahar Dalits. They do not study as there is no school in the village. Taniya Dutta for The National

India's Musahars: Rat-eating poorest of poor still dwell on society's fringe 75 years after caste system's end

Dalit community may have officially shed its lowest caste label but stigma and discrimination remain a reality

Taniya Dutta
Patna Rahika

October 25, 2024