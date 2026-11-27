UN food agencies have warned that parts of Sudan could face famine through January and hunger is likely to worsen in Yemen, while continued fighting and aid cuts threaten to erode progress made in Gaza since last year’s ceasefire.

The Rome-based agencies listed Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen as the areas of highest concern in their early warning about 16 “hunger hotspots” between December and May 2027.

In Sudan, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme identified a risk of famine in 13 areas and settlements for displaced people in North Darfur and South Kordofan if fighting intensifies and access to aid deteriorates.

The latest assessment found that nearly 19.5 million people, or 41 per cent of Sudan’s population, faced crisis levels of hunger or worse between February and May.

Repeated drone strikes and siege-like conditions have worsened the crisis in El Obeid in North Kordofan. Prices of sorghum more than doubled in the year to August, driven mainly by Sudan’s war and higher fuel costs linked to the wider Middle East conflict.

The report warned that hunger could deepen again when food stocks began to run low. Acute food insecurity is likely to increase towards the end of the outlook period and beyond, it added.

“What we're seeing is that the same countries keep appearing among those of highest concern,” Jean Martin Bauer, WFP director of food security analysis, told reporters in Geneva.

The UN agencies said conflict was a major driver of hunger in 12 of the 16 hotspots.

Higher fuel costs linked to the region's war have increased pressure on food prices. About 49 million more people could be pushed into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027 due to this year's particularly intense El Nino lasting through next spring, the report said.

In the Gaza Strip, “winter rains and localised flooding could worsen conditions for displaced households, damaging inadequate shelters and further disrupting essential services and humanitarian operations”.

Expanded aid deliveries after the October 2025 ceasefire helped to ease hunger in Gaza, prompting the UN agencies to lower Palestine’s alert level to “very high concern”.

About 1.4 million people, or two thirds of Gaza’s population, were still projected to face crisis levels of hunger or worse between July and December. The report said that share could reach 90 per cent by the end of the year if commercial supplies and food aid were disrupted.

In Yemen, fighting that resumed in July had displaced more than 300,000 people by the end of October. Civilians in and around Taiz were facing severe supply disruptions, the food agencies said, warning that further disruption to Red Sea shipping could raise food prices in a country heavily dependent on imports.

About 5.4 million people in government-held areas were projected to face crisis levels of hunger or worse between October and December, including 1.8 million at emergency levels.

Lebanon dropped off the hotspot list after food security improved. The agencies still projected that 1.1 million people would face crisis levels of hunger or worse between March and July 2027, including about 97,000 at emergency levels.

Funding for food and nutrition aid in the five hotspots of greatest concern fell by 62 per cent between 2022 and 2025, the report said.

“I’ve called upon all nations to banish famine to the history books,” WFP executive director Luke Lindberg said. He called for more funding and safe access for aid workers to reach people in need.