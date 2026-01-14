Iran dials up war rhetoric as some US staff leave ⁠base in Qatar

The US withdrew some staff from a military base in Qatar on Wednesday as Iran said it was ready to fight off any American attack in support of anti-regime protests.

Qatar said on Wednesday that the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid air base was part of "measures being undertaken" in response to regional tensions.

Last year, the US moved some personnel and their families off Middle East bases shortly before Israeli and American warplanes attacked Iran. A 12-day air war culminated in Iran firing missiles at Al Udeid.

Qatar's International Media Office said in a statement that the state was talking "all necessary measures" to protect its citizens, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities.

A ‍US official told ⁠Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the ⁠United ​States was withdrawing ​personnel from ‌key bases in ​the region as a precaution. The US told its citizens in Saudi Arabia to "exercise increased caution".

An Iranian general said air forces belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were at their "highest level of defensive preparedness" and ready to "crush any aggression". Brig Gen Majid Mousavi said production had increased since the war with Israel, according to state media.

An Iranian official said ​on ‍Wednesday that Tehran ⁠had ‌warned neighbours hosting ⁠US troops that ⁠it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

Al Udeid in Qatar hosts more than 10,000 US military personnel, making it the largest American military installation in the Middle East. Its two 3,750-metre runways can accommodate every aircraft in the US arsenal, from B-52 bombers to C-17 transport planes.

Jaafar Safri, an Iranian consul general in Iraq, said Washington had been informed that "all American bases are within our targets if the republic is targeted". He accused the US and Israel of exploiting the unrest over economic conditions in Iran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where ​a rights group said 2,600 people have been killed in a crackdown on one of the biggest ever waves of protest against clerical rule.

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Mr Trump vowed "very strong action" if Iran executes protesters. "If they hang them, you're going to see some things," he said. He also urged Iranians on Tuesday to keep protesting and take over institutions, declaring "help is on the way".

According to an Israeli assessment, Mr Trump has decided to intervene, although the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.

Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the unrest, carried out by people it calls terrorists.

Iran said on Tuesday it will attack US military assets in the Middle East in response to any strikes in support of the anti-government protests that are rocking the country, a senior official said on Sunday, as rights groups reported a sharp rise in the deaths of protesters.

“To prevent miscalculation, understand that should you take action to attack Iran, both the occupied territories [Israel] and all American military centres, bases, and ships in the region will be legitimate targets,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on state television.

