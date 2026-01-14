Gulf-Iran calls intensify as US military threat looms over Tehran

Phone diplomacy between Gulf states and Iran has intensified as threats of possible US military action against Tehran escalate over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Qatari ⁠Prime ​Minister Sheikh Mohammed ​bin Abdulrahman expressed ​Doha's support on Tuesday for “all efforts aiming ‌to de-escalate ‍and ‍pursue peaceful solutions” during ⁠a phone call with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the two men ⁠had ​discussed the ‍latest regional developments. ⁠

Separately, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi about bilateral ties, according to his office.

Neither statement directly mentioned the protests.

Unrest at home, pressure abroad

Iran is experiencing widespread unrest, now in its third week, triggered initially by deepening economic hardship, soaring inflation and the currency's collapse.

Security forces have been using harsh measures against demonstrators. The death toll has exceeded 2,500, the US-based ⁠HRANA rights group said on Wednesday, as the country's clerical ​rulers try to quash the biggest wave of dissent in years, sparking threats of US ​intervention.

US President ​Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Iranians to keep protesting, promising help is on the way.

Mr Trump also warned that those responsible for deaths and abuse would be held to account, asking “Iranian patriots” to “save the names of the killers and abusers”.

Cars set on fire during a protest in Saadat Abad Square, Tehran. AFP

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of fuelling violence in their country and blamed the deaths on “terrorist operatives” backed by foreign powers. Iran's mission to the UN called on the world body to condemn the US over Mr Trump's comments, which it said were threatening and aimed at inciting violence.

A renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran, following an Israeli and US ‌bombing campaign against Iran last year that targeted its nuclear programme, would further unsettle the Middle East.

During the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, Tehran struck the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for US air strikes on its underground nuclear sites. The base hosts American military personnel.

While the attack was seen as largely symbolic, it was condemned by all Gulf states as a dangerous breach of a long-standing regional red line: direct military action on a Gulf country's territory. It did not lead to any deaths among US military personnel.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday, Mr Araghchi said channels of communication with the US were open, but that his country was “prepared for all options”.

He said Iran now has “large and extensive military preparedness” compared to last year’s war with Israel.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” said Mr Araghchi.

Last week, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said his country would attack US military assets in the Middle East in response to any strikes in support of the anti-government protests.

“To prevent miscalculation, understand that should you take action to attack Iran, both the occupied territories [Israel] and all American military centres, bases, and ships in the region will be legitimate targets,” he said.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi visited Tehran last Saturday, holding meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian as well as Mr Araghchi and Mr Larijani.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: Badr Albusaidi

While the purpose of Mr Al Busaidi's visit was not officially disclosed, observers and diplomatic sources called it “sensitive”, suggesting the Omani minister may have conferred with Washington first and carried messages related to the future of talks with Tehran after months of diplomatic deadlock.

According to the sources, Oman has been doing extensive behind-the-scenes work between the US and Iran, hoping to avoid what they described as counterproductive US strikes.

Oman has long served as a discreet intermediary between the two adversaries. Last year, it facilitated several rounds of nuclear negotiations between the two sides, before those efforts were derailed by the Israel-Iran war.

Reports say that President Trump has not yet made a final decision on a military strike and is reviewing Iranian proposals for negotiations.

On Tuesday, the US announced the opening of a new centre at Al Udeid Air Base to co-ordinate air and missile defence in the region, the US Central Command said in a statement. Reuters then reported, citing three unnamed diplomatic sources, that some personnel had been advised to leave Al Udeid by Wednesday evening.