Bondi Beach hero tells mourners 'I stand with you' at tearful ceremony

Thousands of mourners gathered under tight security at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, a week since two gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and governor-general Sam Mostyn were among the dignitaries at a tearful commemoration that drew more than 10,000 people. "We have lost our innocence ... last week took our innocence," David Ossip, president of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, told the gathering in a speech.

Also present was the father of Syrian-born Ahmed Al Ahmed, who was hailed a national hero for wrestling a gun from one of the attackers.

Mr Ossip said he saw Mr Al Ahmed earlier in the day. “Ahmed has asked me to pass on the following message to us all: ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted. Today, I stand with you, my brothers and sisters,'” Mr Ossip said. “Thank you, Ahmed.”

The Bondi Beach attack was the most serious of a string of anti-Semitic incidents in Australia, which have included attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars, since the Israel-Gaza war broke out in October 2023. It has led to proposals for tighter gun laws and recriminations over Australia's stance on the conflict.

"Like the grass here at Bondi was stained with blood, so, too, has our nation been stained," Mr Ossip said. "We have landed up in a dark place. But friends, Hanukkah teaches us that light can illuminate even the bleakest of places. A single act of courage, a single flame of hope, can give us direction and point the path forward."

Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, the father of Ahmed Al Ahmed, attended Sunday's vigil in Sydney. EPA

The crowd booed Mr Albanese when Mr Ossip acknowledged his presence. Opposition leader Sussan Ley, who says a government led by her would reverse a decision made by Mr Albanese's Labour administration to recognise a Palestinian state, was cheered.

Mr Albanese wrote on X: "Tonight we stood together as Australians. To reject anti-Semitism. To remember the precious lives we lost one week ago. And to wrap our arms around the Jewish community who are grieving. This has been a dark week for Australia but we will never let hate divide us."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Mr Albanese over the attack on the Hanukkah celebration, saying “your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the anti-Semitic fire”.

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to link widespread calls for a Palestinian state, and criticism of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, to growing incidents of anti-Semitism worldwide.

Authorities invited Australians to light a candle at home on Sunday night, the start of the eighth and final day of the Jewish festival of lights.

Images of the victims, aged 10 to 87, were projected at the commemoration. The song Waltzing Matilda was sung in honour of the youngest victim, Matilda, whose Ukrainian parents gave their daughter what they called the most Australian name they knew.

Beyond the famous beach, people around Australia showed solidarity by lighting candles and observing a minute of silence at their homes at 6.47pm, the moment the fatal shootings began last Sunday. Television and radio networks also fell silent.

Mourners gathered at Bondi Beach a week on from Australia's worst gun rampage this century. AFP

The federal and New South Wales state governments declared Sunday a national Day of Reflection to mark Australia’s worst mass shooting since 35 were killed in Tasmania in 1996.

Mr Albanese had earlier announced a review of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies following last week’s attack, which was inspired by ISIS.

Indigenous leaders held a traditional smoking ceremony on Sunday morning at the waterfront Bondi Pavilion, where an impromptu memorial has grown as flowers and heartfelt messages have accumulated. The memorial is to be cleared on Monday.

Ms Mostyn, the governor-general, accepted an invitation from the National Council of Jewish Women for females of all faiths to lay a flower at the memorial on Sunday morning. Hundreds of women and girls dressed in white joined her in making the gesture.

She later delivered a message from King Charles III, saying he and Queen Camilla were “appalled and saddened by the most dreadful anti-Semitic attack".

One of the suspects, Naveed Akram, 24, was shot by police. He has been charged with 15 counts of murder and 40 counts of causing harm with intent to murder in relation to those wounded. His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

The Health Department said 13 of those wounded at Bondi remained in Sydney hospitals on Sunday.

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Alan%20Wake%20Remastered%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERemedy%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Microsoft%20Game%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%204%20%26amp%3B%205%2C%20Xbox%3A%20360%20%26amp%3B%20One%20%26amp%3B%20Series%20X%2FS%20and%20Nintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE bt Nepal by 78 runs

Hong Kong bt Singapore by 5 wickets

Oman bt Malaysia by 2 wickets Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

SCORES Yorkshire Vikings 144-1 in 12.5 overs

(Tom Kohler 72 not out, Harry Broook 42 not out)

bt Hobart Hurricanes 140-7 in 20 overs

(Caleb Jewell 38, Sean Willis 35, Karl Carver 2-29, Josh Shaw 2-39)

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

MATCH INFO Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Uefa Champions League play-off, first leg

Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim

Kick-off: Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

England Test squad Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.