US Federal Reserve has been too slow lowering interest rates, says former treasury secretary

With the US Federal Reserve set to meet next week, America’s former treasury secretary has weighed in from Abu Dhabi, telling The National that the central bank failed post-pandemic to lower rates quickly enough.
“The Fed was late in raising rates [during Covid],” Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit.
“I think, because of that, they've been slow in lowering rates. I expect they're going to lower rates again. I think the terminal rates are going to be between three and three and a half per cent, and I think we're going to get there pretty quickly.”
The 12-member Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet on December 9 and 10 and is reportedly deeply split on the direction rates should take. Mr Mnuchin, like his former boss, US President Donald Trump, is critical of the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell.
“I think you go back to Covid, we needed to spend a lot of money, or I think we would have had a worldwide depression,” he told The National.
“But clearly, at the end of the first term, we should have stopped spending. And then the Democrats went out and spent several trillion dollars more … and the Fed was wrong.”
Despite his reservations, Mr Mnuchin remains upbeat about the direction of the US economy.
“I really do believe artificial intelligence is going to be transformational in everything we do,” he said. “I think there's a very strong tailwind because of all the capex spending associated with AI and data centres and chips.”
But while not concerned about an AI bubble, he warned that not all tech companies will come out winners.
“I wouldn't say I'm worried about a bubble,” he said. “I'm worried that the valuations in certain ways may be way too high, and I think particularly for companies that need to continue to raise cash, as I look at companies like Microsoft and Amazon and Google that throw off tremendous amounts of cash, they have to invest a lot of money in AI and data centres. I see a little bit of an arms race that, you know, there's not going to be five or six different models at the end.”
Mr Mnuchin said he believes there are opportunities for economic growth in the Middle East.
“I think for the first time in a long time, you're seeing the situation in Syria dramatically better. You're seeing, hopefully, the situation in Lebanon get better, the situation in Gaza,” he said.
“I think you're seeing a lot of really interesting things. And some of the larger economies, like Egypt and Saudi where you have very large populations, you're really beginning to see economic growth.”
As Mr Trump’s first treasury secretary, Mr Mnuchin successfully led trade talks with China. Asked if he was worried about how that relationship has fared during the US President’s second administration, Mr Mnuchin said he sees America and China as very different economies with different challenges, particularly when it comes to the ageing Chinese population.
“Over the next 10 years, the Chinese population is going to shrink by hundreds of millions of people,” he said.
“As China shrinks its population, you're going to have an ageing of the population and a real economic problem there paying the cost for the ageing. There was a time when people thought China is going to overtake the US as the largest economy, being the most powerful. I don't see that occurring.”
RESULTS

5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival – Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (Turf) 2,200m
Winner: Suny Du Loup, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Hamad Al Marar (trainer)
5.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival Cup – Conditions (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: Nadia Du Loup, Antonio Fresu, Sulaiman Al Ghunaimi
6pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup – Conditions (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: Dareen, Dane O'Neill, Jean de Roualle
6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup – Group 3 (PA) Dh500,000
Winner: AF Alwajel, Pat Dobbs, Ernst Oertel
7.15pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown – Group 1 (PA) Dh5,000,000 (T) 2,200m
Winner: First Classs, Ronan Thomas, Jean De Mieulle
8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: San Donato, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson
8.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: AF Rasam, Fernando Jara, Ernst Oertel
The specs 

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 10.5L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh129,999 (VX Luxury); from Dh149,999 (VX Black Gold)
The Secret Kingdom 

Director: Matt Drummond

Stars: Alyla Browne, Alice Parkinson, Sam Everingham

Rating: 3/5
SPEC SHEET: SAMSUNG GALAXY S24 ULTRA

Display: 6.8" quad-HD+ dynamic Amoled 2X, 3120 x 1440, 505ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz

Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 64-bit octa-core

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 256/512GB / 1TB

Platform: Android 14, One UI 6.1

Main camera: quad 200MP wide f/1.7 + 50MP periscope telephoto f/3.4 with 5x optical/10x optical quality zoom + 10MP telephoto 2.4 with 3x optical zoom + 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2; 100x Space Zoom; auto HDR, expert RAW

Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, full-HD@30/60/240fps, full-HD super slo-mo@960fps

Front camera: 12MP f/2.2

Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

I/O: USB-C; built-in Galaxy S Pen

Durability: IP68, up to 1.5m of freshwater up to 30 minutes; dust-resistant 

SIM: Nano + nano / nano + eSIM / dual eSIM (varies in different markets)

Colours: Titanium black, titanium grey, titanium violet, titanium yellow

In the box: Galaxy S24 Ultra, USB-C-to-C cable 

Price: Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,599 for 512GB, Dh6,599 for 1TB
Vikram Vedha

Directors: Gayatri, Pushkar

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte

Rating: 3.5/5