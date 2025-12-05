Will markets be treated to the traditional Santa rally?

Despite all the dire warnings that investors were about to be crushed by an artificial intelligence bubble, markets made it through November largely unscathed.

The S&P 500 ended the month roughly where it began, and with the traditionally volatile autumn period behind us, attention is now on December.

Historically, the final month of the year is positive for markets, with the S&P 500 rising three-quarters of the time. So, can we finally crack on with the seasonal Santa rally, or is it too early to let down our guard?

Today’s bull market has been running for years, given fresh legs by the excitement surrounding AI, but the longer it continues, the more anxious investors have become.

The big worry was that hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet might struggle to generate a big enough return on the hundreds of billions of dollars they are ploughing into the technology every year.

Nerves were further rattled by the scale of AI cross-shareholdings, with Nvidia pumping $100 billion into its customer, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which had, in turn, funnelled tens of billions into high-flying chip rival AMD.

Surely something had to give? Autumn was choppy yet every dip brought out bargain seekers, who piled in and prices rallied. Nvidia’s strong results on October 19 helped.

Just when it looked like markets might crack in late November, the month closed with what Bloomberg labelled an “everything rally”, as shares, bonds, gold and commodities clawed back lost ground. Not quite “everything” though – Bitcoin still ended the month down 20 per cent.

Yet, investors might want to go easy with the seasonal cheer. Just because the AI bubble hasn’t burst yet doesn’t mean it won’t at some point.

JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon is one of many to warn of a serious AI-fuelled correction of up to 30 per cent. His timeline? Somewhere between the next six months and two years. The threat is still out there.

There’s also a nearer-term event that could move markets sooner. The US Federal Reserve meets on December 9 and 10 to decide whether to cut interest rates for a third consecutive month.

President Donald Trump is pressing hard for looser monetary policy, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear the decision still hangs in the balance. Fed officials are openly divided. Some worry inflation remains above its 2 per cent target, others about weakening employment. The recent government shutdown deprived the Fed of key data for policy decisions.

Markets are currently pricing in an 85 per cent chance of a cut, a dramatic improvement from just 20 per cent in November.

David Kohl, chief economist at Swiss private bank Julius Baer, is optimistic, saying that recent figures show the US labour market is cooling exactly as the Fed hoped. “Stable growth, softening labour conditions and constrained pricing power create favourable conditions for the Federal Reserve to continue easing its restrictive policy stance.”

Markets are also looking ahead to next year. Reports suggest Mr Trump is lining up a successor to Mr Powell, whose term ends in May.

Economist Kevin Hassett is the front-runner, seen as a clear monetary “dove”, in favour of faster, deeper rate cuts, a move likely to boost stock markets.

Manus on Market: US jobs flash warning sign as Fed leadership battle heats up 01:47

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, says rate-cut hopes are lifting sentiment, alongside strong US corporate results. “This is also weakening the US dollar and pushing gold prices back towards record levels.”

Gold, priced in dollars, becomes cheaper for non-US buyers when the greenback weakens. Lower US interest rates will also hit yields on cash and bonds, reducing their advantage over gold, which pays no income.

Gold rose again in November to around $4,250 an ounce, the fourth consecutive monthly climb.

Mr Rodda is optimistic. “Things ought to pick up again after a bit of a lull, due to slower data and the end of the US reporting period and Thanksgiving holiday.”

Yet, that Fed cut isn’t guaranteed. Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, says resilient retail sales, stronger inflation and Mr Powell’s hawkish tone could still persuade the Fed to freeze rates, in a big blow for markets.

Whatever happens, it may be time for investors to look beyond the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla).

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, sees growing signs of life in the remaining 493 members of the index, as health care, consumer cyclicals and consumer defensive stocks post strong gains.

“With earnings season largely behind us, we have seen a bumper 11.3 per cent growth in earnings for the S&P 493, highlighting the strength of US stocks despite recent economic concerns,” he says.

Things ought to pick up again after a bit of a lull, due to slower data and the end of the US reporting period and Thanksgiving holiday Kyle Rodda ,

senior financial market analyst, Capital.com

The S&P 500 has delivered double-digit growth in each of the last two years. It ended in November up 16.71 per cent over the year, so an impressive hat-trick could be in sight.

Aadil Ebrahim, group head of equities at Klay Group in Dubai, says it’s already beaten the index’s 50-year historical average, which stands at 11 per cent a year.

2026 looks positive, too. “Investors are now factoring in accelerated earnings growth in 2026 and 2027, fuelled by AI and technology advancements, alongside improved sentiment in financials and health care.”

Mr Ebrahim argues that the November dip stemmed from concerns over financing AI capital expenditures, rather than doubts about AI-driven growth prospects. But he warns: “AI-related capex financing pressures are likely to endure for months, possibly constraining year-end advances for the broader S&P 500.”

It won’t all be plain sailing. “Economic data is expected to remain highly volatile over the coming months,” he adds.

Many still fear that we are living through a repeat of the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, but Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at UK platform AJ Bell, says investors need to learn the right lessons from history.

“Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan was warning about ‘irrational exuberance’ in US stocks as early as December 1996. Investors who took this as a signal to sell missed intoxicating returns over the next three years.”

Second-guessing a crash by pulling out of the market is always risky. “Another danger is that investors could be sucked back in just at the point a bubble is about to burst,” he warns.

If concerned, Mr Khalaf suggests making regular monthly savings to smooth market swings, while diversifying into cash, bonds and other assets. “A small slice of gold adds stability, as do multi-asset funds. Check your stock exposure, especially in US tech, and trim if too concentrated.”

After three months of volatility, December could be the month it all goes wrong. Yet historically, the festive season tends to deliver a seasonal pick-me-up. Investors won’t want to miss that.

ICC T20 Team of 2021 Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

ROUTE%20TO%20TITLE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%201%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Leolia%20Jeanjean%206-1%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%202%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Naomi%20Osaka%207-6%2C%201-6%2C%207-5%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%203%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marie%20Bouzkova%206-4%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%204%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Anastasia%20Potapova%206-0%2C%206-0%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marketa%20Vondrousova%206-0%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Coco%20Gauff%206-2%2C%206-4%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Jasmine%20Paolini%206-2%2C%206-2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Married Malala Malala Yousafzai is enjoying married life, her father said. The 24-year-old married Pakistan cricket executive Asser Malik last year in a small ceremony in the UK. Ziauddin Yousafzai told The National his daughter was ‘very happy’ with her husband.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

FIXTURES December 28

Stan Wawrinka v Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm

Milos Raonic v Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm December 29 - semi-finals

Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka / Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm

Novak Djokovic v Milos Raonic / Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm December 30

3rd/4th place play-off, 5pm

Final, 7pm

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Moonshot' Director: Chris Winterbauer Stars: Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Rating: 3/5

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Results Stage 7: 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal - 3:18:29 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - same time 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER) Bahrain Victorious 4. Michael Morkov (DEN) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Cees Bol (NED) Team DSM General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 24:00:28 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:35 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:02 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:42 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045 Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas