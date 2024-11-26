Passengers arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on November 22 before the Thanksgiving holiday. AFP
Passengers arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on November 22 before the Thanksgiving holiday. AFP

News

US

US set for one of busiest travel periods on record for Thanksgiving holiday

Travel organisation AAA predicts up to 80 million people will hit motorways and skies

The National

November 26, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC