Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Fans during Post Malone's concert at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Victor Besa / The National
People gather around a giant Christmas tree, which has been officially lit up at the entrance of Byblos (Jbeil), in Lebanon. EPA
People attend an auction where the Hermes handbag Birkin Voyageur, once owned by British singer and actress Jane Birkin, is sold as part of the Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Collectors Week. AFP
Palestinians ride motorcycles on sand dunes in Al Zahra, central Gaza. AP
Supporters of an Iraqi militia hold flags of Lebanon's Hezbollah and a portrait of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest in Baghdad after Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis were placed on a frozen assets list. AFP
A resident cleans a house in a flood-hit area in Aceh Tamiang, Indonesia. Survivors are piecing back shattered lives after floods killed more than 1,750 people across five countries in Asia. AFP
US President Donald Trump attends the draw in Washington for the Fifa World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico. AFP
News

Best photos of December 6: Verstappen on the Abu Dhabi F1 circuit to Trump at the World Cup draw

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 06, 2025

Updated: December 06, 2025, 8:07 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day