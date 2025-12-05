Visitors take in views of the Yellow Sea forest park, as the leaves of dawn redwoods turn red and yellow in winter, in Yancheng, eastern China. AFP
Visitors take in views of the Yellow Sea forest park, as the leaves of dawn redwoods turn red and yellow in winter, in Yancheng, eastern China. AFP
A man prays for victims of the deadly November 26 fire in Hong Kong, at the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui district. AFP
A couple and their daughter use a telescope to observe the last supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, in Aguimes, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. Reuters
Paddy fields damaged by flash floods in Bener Meriah district, Aceh province, Indonesia. AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Bloomberg
Chaya Nechama Glanz, the great-granddaughter of Grand Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum, greets guests before her marriage ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. EPA
An art installation created by architect and visual artist Nicolas Paolozzi as a tribute to 40 years of skateboarding in Lyon, is shown in the lead up to the festival of lights at the Louis-Pradel square, in Lyon, France. AFP
Australia's Steve Smith bats on day two of the second test of the Ashes Series against England at The Gabba, in Brisbane. PA

Best photos of December 5: Yellow Sea forest to Ashes cricket in Australia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 05, 2025, 12:40 PM
Photos of the DayPhotography