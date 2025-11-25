UAE welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war during envoy's visit

A senior UAE official on Tuesday welcomed the efforts by the US to end the war in Sudan and to prevent it from "sliding into further fragmentation", during a press briefing with Massad Boulos, the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Africa.

"We welcome the American leadership," said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed. "We welcome the personal engagement of President Trump to prevent Sudan from sliding into further fragmentation."

Mr Boulos called for both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "honour their commitments" and to allow "full and safe humanitarian access" into the war-torn country. The two sides have been waging a civil war for more than two years. Dr Gargash also called for an end to the "weaponisation of aid".

The US envoy was in Abu Dhabi to discuss regional conflicts and the situation in Sudan. He has been engaged in peace efforts with the Quad group – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt – to end the war.

The RSF said on Monday it was declaring a unilateral three-month ceasefire, a day after its rival rejected an international ceasefire proposal.

More to follow...