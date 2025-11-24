Sudan's Al Burhan blasts US envoy as 'obstacle to peace' and claims Saudi-backed mediation is biased

Sudan’s army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan launched one of his strongest attacks yet on the US and Saudi-backed mediation effort.

In a meeting with his top officers, he accused Washington’s envoy Massad Boulos of acting as “an obstacle to peace” and saying the wider Quad group had become “biased” in favour of the Rapid Support Forces.

Despite thanking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Riyadh’s role in the process, Gen Al Burhan said the talks had drifted off course.

“This mediation is biased, especially the US envoy. Massad Boulos speaks to us as if he is laying down conditions, and we fear he may become an obstacle to peace,” he said in a speech.

The Quad — the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK — he added, had tabled three separate proposals. “The first completely contradicts everything we stand for, so we drafted our own roadmap and sent it back to them,” he said. “They submitted a second paper and a third one, and the last was the worst.”

He insisted the army would not accept any ceasefire without the withdrawal of RSF fighters from the territory they seized “since the last talks in Jeddah”, which took place nearly two years ago. “Any ceasefire must include the withdrawal of the militias from all areas they occupied after the Jeddah meetings,” he added.

Gen Al Burhan, in his speech published by Sudanese state media, accused the mediators of putting forward proposals that undermined Sudan’s sovereignty, saying that “any initiative that grants legitimacy to the rebels is rejected”.

“As long as the rebels exist, there will be no peace. As long as they occupy our land, there will be no peace.”

The civil war in Sudan that has effectively split the country into two administrations has been raging since April 2023, when tensions between the Sudanese army and the RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, erupted into open conflict.

In September, the Quad countries proposed a three-month humanitarian truce to be followed by a long-term ceasefire and a civilian-led government that shepherds a transition process to restore democratic rule. The RSF has accepted the plan, while Gen Al Burhan rejected it.

