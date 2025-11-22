Dr Gargash calls for 'immediate' end to Sudan war

A senior UAE official has condemned the escalating crisis in Sudan, calling for an immediate halt to the civil war that has killed tens of thousands.
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, made his plea for an end to the violence in Sudan on social media platform X, on Saturday.
He said the re-emergence of influence from the Muslim Brotherhood in the region was of significant concern.
"Sudan’s tragic civil war must come to an immediate end. The country was pushed toward the abyss when both warring parties overthrew the civilian government," Dr Gargash said.
"Sudan’s unity and the re-emergence of Muslim Brotherhood influence are major concerns. The path forward is clear: an immediate ceasefire, accountability for atrocities by both parties, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a credible transition to an independent civilian government."
The war pits the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
On Friday, the RSF said it fully supported international mediation efforts aimed at ending the country’s conflict, while blaming remnants of the former regime and extremists for sparking the war.
The paramilitary group thanked US President Donald Trump and the Quad countries − the US, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia − for their “valued efforts and goodwill” in seeking a resolution to the fighting, which the paramilitary group described as a war “imposed upon us”.
