Pictures of the week: From UAE's play-off clash to the northern lights in UK

Alaeddine Zouhir challenges for the ball as his UAE side secure a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualification play-off against Iraq in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Alaeddine Zouhir challenges for the ball as his UAE side secure a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualification play-off against Iraq in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Smokes rises from a coal-fired power plant in Obilic, Kosovo. About 90 per cent of the country's electricity comes from coal. Reuters
Smokes rises from a coal-fired power plant in Obilic, Kosovo. About 90 per cent of the country's electricity comes from coal. Reuters
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani votes in Baghdad, as Iraq holds its sixth national elections since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Reuters
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani votes in Baghdad, as Iraq holds its sixth national elections since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Reuters
Protesters march in support of global climate responsibility and the protection of forests and territorial rights, during the Cop30 summit in Brazil. EPA
Protesters march in support of global climate responsibility and the protection of forests and territorial rights, during the Cop30 summit in Brazil. EPA
Policemen gather at the site of a suicide bombing outside the district court in Islamabad. A faction of the Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility. AFP
Policemen gather at the site of a suicide bombing outside the district court in Islamabad. A faction of the Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility. AFP
A fire burns at the site of a Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Reuters
A fire burns at the site of a Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Reuters
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colours of the French flag to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. AFP
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colours of the French flag to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. AFP
The Dhai Dubai exhibition lights up Expo City Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
The Dhai Dubai exhibition lights up Expo City Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Charred vehicles at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. India has called it a 'terrorist incident'. AFP
Charred vehicles at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. India has called it a 'terrorist incident'. AFP
A makeshift shelter for displaced residents of El Fasher, Darfur, where atrocities have been reported in Sudan's civil war. The National
A makeshift shelter for displaced residents of El Fasher, Darfur, where atrocities have been reported in Sudan's civil war. The National
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blasts off from the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. AFP
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blasts off from the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. AFP
A road destroyed by storm surges brought about by Super Typhoon Fung-wong in Dipaculao, the Philippines. Getty Images
A road destroyed by storm surges brought about by Super Typhoon Fung-wong in Dipaculao, the Philippines. Getty Images
Security officials guard the area as seized illegal drugs are burnt in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
Security officials guard the area as seized illegal drugs are burnt in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
Julia Robinson of the Jillaroos scores a try during the rugby league Pacific Cup final between the Australian side and New Zealand Ferns, at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. EPA
Julia Robinson of the Jillaroos scores a try during the rugby league Pacific Cup final between the Australian side and New Zealand Ferns, at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. EPA
A displaced Palestinian attempts to climb on a lorry on Salah Al Din road in central Gaza, in a bid to obtain humanitarian aid. AFP
A displaced Palestinian attempts to climb on a lorry on Salah Al Din road in central Gaza, in a bid to obtain humanitarian aid. AFP
Members of the public gather for the annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in central London, to honour those killed in the line of duty. Getty Images
Members of the public gather for the annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in central London, to honour those killed in the line of duty. Getty Images
A woman is distraught after her home was razed by a tornado with winds of up to 250kph, in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Brazil. AFP
A woman is distraught after her home was razed by a tornado with winds of up to 250kph, in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Brazil. AFP
Some athleticism from Novak Djokovic, 38, during the ATP 250 final against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens. The Serb won 2-1 in sets. AP
Some athleticism from Novak Djokovic, 38, during the ATP 250 final against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens. The Serb won 2-1 in sets. AP
The waning gibbous moon, a phase between a full moon and a half moon, rises above Berlin's Potsdamer Platz. AFP
The waning gibbous moon, a phase between a full moon and a half moon, rises above Berlin's Potsdamer Platz. AFP
Yolandita, top, in action against Nayel La Bonita during a Cholita wrestling event in La Paz, Bolivia. Cholita fights, featuring women in traditional skirts, are a well-known cultural and sporting spectacle. EPA
Yolandita, top, in action against Nayel La Bonita during a Cholita wrestling event in La Paz, Bolivia. Cholita fights, featuring women in traditional skirts, are a well-known cultural and sporting spectacle. EPA
A statue depicting Sasanian king Shapur I capturing Roman emperor Valerian is unveiled at the Revolution Square in Tehran. The event was the latest in a series of unveiling of national symbols following Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June. AFP
A statue depicting Sasanian king Shapur I capturing Roman emperor Valerian is unveiled at the Revolution Square in Tehran. The event was the latest in a series of unveiling of national symbols following Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June. AFP
Pope Leo XIV speaks with actor Robert De Niro at the Vatican. EPA
Pope Leo XIV speaks with actor Robert De Niro at the Vatican. EPA
Iraqi Kurds attend a rally of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Erbil, in the lead up to the country's parliamentary elections. AFP
Iraqi Kurds attend a rally of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Erbil, in the lead up to the country's parliamentary elections. AFP
Poppies are projected on to the distinctive 'fins' of Sydney Opera House, in tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of military duty. Reuters
Poppies are projected on to the distinctive 'fins' of Sydney Opera House, in tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of military duty. Reuters
Flooding continues to blight parts of the Philippines, with entire villages submerged and scores of towns without electricity, after Super Typhoon Fung-wong wrought havoc. AFP
Flooding continues to blight parts of the Philippines, with entire villages submerged and scores of towns without electricity, after Super Typhoon Fung-wong wrought havoc. AFP
An Afghan baker in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province. AFP
An Afghan baker in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province. AFP
Art installation The Shen by Mert Ege Kose during the fifth running of the Forever is Now art exhibition by Art d’Egypte at the Giza pyramids necropolis. AFP
Art installation The Shen by Mert Ege Kose during the fifth running of the Forever is Now art exhibition by Art d’Egypte at the Giza pyramids necropolis. AFP
A Chinese People's Liberation Army honour guard member holds a flag during a welcoming ceremony for Spanish King Felipe VI in Beijing. AFP
A Chinese People's Liberation Army honour guard member holds a flag during a welcoming ceremony for Spanish King Felipe VI in Beijing. AFP
Men are silhouetted against the smog on the bank of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, India. Reuters
Men are silhouetted against the smog on the bank of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, India. Reuters
The northern lights over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England. PA
The northern lights over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England. PA

News

Pictures of the week: From UAE's play-off clash to the northern lights in UK

Striking images from around the world

The National

November 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

More from Tom Fletcher
Austrian Grand Prix race timings

Weekend schedule for Austrian Grand Prix - all timings UAE

Friday

Noon-1.30pm First practice

4-5.30pm Second practice

Saturday

1-2pm Final practice

4pm Qualifying

Sunday

4pm Austrian Grand Prix (71 laps)

PAST 10 BRITISH GRAND PRIX WINNERS

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)
2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
2011 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)
2010 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
2008 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
You might also like

If you go:
The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes
The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance
Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free
The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 450Nm

Price: Dh359,000

On sale: now 

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull

2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight

3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge

4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own

5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The%20Iron%20Claw
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting up a Generation for Failure' ​​​​
Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Randomhouse

COMPANY&nbsp;PROFILE
Company name: BorrowMe (BorrowMe.com)

Date started: August 2021

Founder: Nour Sabri

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace

Size: Two employees

Funding stage: Seed investment

Initial investment: $200,000

Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East) 

You might also like:
THE SPECS

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine 

Power: 420kW

Torque: 780Nm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Price: From Dh1,350,000

On sale: Available for preorder now

The%20Little%20Mermaid%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rob%20Marshall%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHalle%20Bailey%2C%20Jonah%20Hauer-King%2C%20Melissa%20McCarthy%2C%20Javier%20Bardem%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
Islamophobia definition

A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Director: Scott Cooper

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S24%20ULTRA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%203120%20x%201440%2C%20505ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%203%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20One%20UI%206.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2050MP%20periscope%20telephoto%20f%2F3.4%20with%205x%20optical%2F10x%20optical%20quality%20zoom%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%20with%203x%20optical%20zoom%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%3B%20100x%20Space%20Zoom%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4030%2F60%2F120fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60%2F240fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20up%20to%201.5m%20of%20freshwater%20up%20to%2030%20minutes%3B%20dust-resistant%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20dual%20eSIM%20(varies%20in%20different%20markets)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Titanium%20black%2C%20titanium%20grey%2C%20titanium%20violet%2C%20titanium%20yellow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGalaxy%20S24%20Ultra%2C%20USB-C-to-C%20cable%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh5%2C099%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C599%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C599%20for%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Planes grounded by coronavirus

British Airways: Cancels all direct flights to and from mainland China 

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific: Cutting capacity to/from mainland China by 50 per cent from Jan. 30

Chicago-based United Airlines: Reducing flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong

Ai Seoul:  Suspended all flights to China

Finnair: Suspending flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March

Indonesia's Lion Air: Suspending all flights to China from February

South Korea's Asiana Airlines,  Jeju Air  and Jin Air: Suspend all flights

Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Australia&nbsp;tour&nbsp;of&nbsp;Pakistan

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi  

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi 

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

If you go

The flights

The closest international airport for those travelling from the UAE is Denver, Colorado. British Airways (www.ba.com) flies from the UAE via London from Dh3,700 return, including taxes. From there, transfers can be arranged to the ranch or it’s a seven-hour drive. Alternatively, take an internal flight to the counties of Cody, Casper, or Billings

The stay

Red Reflet offers a series of packages, with prices varying depending on season. All meals and activities are included, with prices starting from US$2,218 (Dh7,150) per person for a minimum stay of three nights, including taxes. For more information, visit red-reflet-ranch.net.

 

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

While you're here
Updated: November 14, 2025, 3:52 PM
WeekendPhotography