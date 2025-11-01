Best photos of November 1: Flooding in Haiti to a student protest in Serbia

A Haitian man steps over puddles and mud inside a house in Petit Goave after heavy rain brought by Hurricane Melissa caused deadly flooding. Reuters
A Haitian man steps over puddles and mud inside a house in Petit Goave after heavy rain brought by Hurricane Melissa caused deadly flooding. Reuters
Palestinians on the beach at sunset, west of Gaza city. EPA
Palestinians on the beach at sunset, west of Gaza city. EPA
Moroccans in Rabat celebrate the UN Security Council's vote supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara. AFP
Moroccans in Rabat celebrate the UN Security Council's vote supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara. AFP
A rickshaw driver sleeps as other labourers chat before starting work early in the morning in the old quarter of New Delhi, India. AP
A rickshaw driver sleeps as other labourers chat before starting work early in the morning in the old quarter of New Delhi, India. AP
People visit the graves of relatives by boat on All Saints' Day, in the flooded Hagonoy Public Cemetery in Bulacan, Philippines. Reuters
People visit the graves of relatives by boat on All Saints' Day, in the flooded Hagonoy Public Cemetery in Bulacan, Philippines. Reuters
Protesters stage a 'die-in' during a rally against US President Donald Trump's policies and the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. AFP
Protesters stage a 'die-in' during a rally against US President Donald Trump's policies and the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. AFP
A model poses wearing a creation by Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi's brand Iamisigo before a presentation of the spring/summer 2026 collection at Lagos Fashion Week. AFP
A model poses wearing a creation by Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi's brand Iamisigo before a presentation of the spring/summer 2026 collection at Lagos Fashion Week. AFP
Students marching through farmland in Indjija, northern Serbia, to join a rally in Novi Sad marking the first anniversary of a train station disaster that killed 16 people. AP
Students marching through farmland in Indjija, northern Serbia, to join a rally in Novi Sad marking the first anniversary of a train station disaster that killed 16 people. AP

News

Best photos of November 1: Flooding in Haiti to a student protest in Serbia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

While you're here
Real estate tokenisation project

Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.

The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

((Disclaimer))

The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

While you're here
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
You might also like
Results

2.30pm: Expo 2020 Dubai – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: Barakka, Ray Dawson (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer)

3.05pm: Now Or Never – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: One Idea, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson

3.40pm: This Is Our Time – Handicap (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Perfect Balance, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

4.15pm: Visit Expo 2020 – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Kaheall, Richard Mullen, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.50pm: The World In One Place – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1.900m; Winner: Castlebar, Adrie de Vries, Helal Al Alawi

5.25pm: Vision – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Shanty Star, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly

6pm: Al Wasl Plaza – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Jadwal, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

Read more from Aya Iskandarani
On Women's Day
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

Read
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

While you're here
While you're here

The Light of the Moon

Director: Jessica M Thompson

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David

Three stars

Emergency

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry 

Rating: 2/5

While you're here...
On Women's Day
While you're here

A Bad Moms Christmas
Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore
Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines
Two stars

SPEC&nbsp;SHEET

Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD  dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10 , 120Hz

Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8-core

Memory: 8/12GB RAM

Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB

Platform: Android 12

Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 108MP wide f/1.8, 10MP telephoto f/4.9, 10MP telephoto 2.4; Space Zoom up to 100x, auto HDR, expert RAW

Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, super slo-mo@960fps

Front camera: 40MP f/2.2

Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

I/O: USB-C

SIM: single nano, or nano and SIM, nano and nano, eSIM/nano and nano

Colours: burgundy, green, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red

Price: Dh4,699 for 128GB, Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,499 for 512GB; 1TB unavailable in the UAE

Whiile you're here
Updated: November 01, 2025, 9:06 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day