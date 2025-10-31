An Indigenous Zapotec woman makes an offering for her deceased loved ones in Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico. The Zapotec community celebrates Xandu, the Day of the Dead, at the end of October. EPA
A man inspects the damage to a house after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in a Cuban village. AFP
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. Reuters
People prepare to release a hot-air balloon loaded with fireworks during the light festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar. AFP
Serbian students sleep at the main square in Indjija, during a protest march from Belgrade to Novi Sad, to mark the deadly November 2024 Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people. Reuters
A worker checks on Thai basil sprouts at a vertical farm in Jakarta, Indonesia. Getty Images
A performer takes to the stage at the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation CEO summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. AP
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House. EPA
News

Best photos of October 31: Day of the Dead in Mexico to Halloween at the White House

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 31, 2025

Updated: October 31, 2025, 9:20 AM
