Pictures of the week: From Global Village opening to a winning entry at Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Celebrations to mark the opening of Global Village in Dubai for its 30th season. Antonie Robertson / The National
US President Donald Trump and other leaders, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at the Gaza peace summit at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh. AFP
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 11th test flight at the company's launch pad in Starbase, in Texas. Reuters
Competitors in the Vortex race near Lausanne, western Switzerland. Around 2,000 participants run up the 2.8 km helicoidal passageway of the Vortex, an iconic eight-floor circular building at the University of Lausanne. AFP
UAE players in a huddle during the World Cup qualifier against Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The hosts won 2-1. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Palestinian detainees who were released from Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank in exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, under the ceasefire deal. AFP
A man in the ruins of his house following an air strike in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, amid fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Reuters
Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza, at the window of a helicopter landing at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. AP
A visitor passes an exhibit at the Gitex Global technology event in Dubai. Victor Besa / The National
Members of the South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform at Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Seongnam. Reuters
A Palestinian freed in the detainee-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, after arriving at Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. AFP
A Spanish army parachutist flies the country's flag at the National Day military parade in Madrid. AFP
Mute swans float on the River Thames, in Windsor, England. AP Photo
The snowcapped beauty of the Himalayan mountain range looms on a foggy morning in Kathmandu, Nepal. Reuters
Presidential Guards in procession at the Parthenon in Athens after years of restoration work was completed. AP
Boats sail past Vittoria Lighthouse as the 57th Barcolana Regatta gets under way, in the Gulf of Trieste in the Adriatic Sea. AFP
A pro-Palestine protesters is surrounded by smoke during a demonstration in Warsaw. AFP
Damaged vehicles are surrounded by mud after flooding in Poza Rica, eastern Mexico. AP
A cat walks through the debris of a church damaged by a Russian military strike, in the frontline town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Reuters
Cockscomb, used as a garden plant and a culinary spice, is harvested on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir. EPA
A crowd gathers for the annual replastering of the 14th century Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu. AFP
A road snakes through an autumnal woodland near Frankfurt, Germany. AP
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, illuminate the sky above the town of Thorlakshofn, in Iceland. Reuters
Peruvian police officers stand guard while blocking a flare near Congress during a demonstration against the new government of José Jeri in Lima, Peru. EPA
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, make a cake on a visit to the Long Meadow Cider premises in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. AP
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike on the outskirts of Odesa, in southern Ukraine. Reuters
The Standing with Giants installation on display in Portsmouth, southern England, marking 81 years since troops set sail to fight in the Second World War. PA
A man installs artwork at a park in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA
A law enforcement officer kicks a tear gas canister during clashes in Chicago, Illinois, after US President Donald Trump stepped up federal law presence to assist in crime prevention. Reuters
Synchronised Fishing, a winning entry in Wildlife Photographer of the Year, taken at Yundang Lake in Fujian province, eastern China. Qingrong Yang / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
News

Pictures of the week: From Global Village opening to a winning entry at Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Striking images from around the world

The National

October 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 17, 2025, 6:00 PM
