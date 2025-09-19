Pictures of the Week: From the Global Sumud Flotilla to Goodwood Revival

A man waves a Palestinian flag aboard a vessel departing from Tunisia's northern port of Bizerte to join the last boats taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for Gaza. AFP
Boys dressed as the Hindu god Shiva pose for the camera as they wait to collect money from devotees at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. AP
Protesters wave flags and brandish smoke flares in front of the July Column in the Place de la Bastille, central Paris, during a day of demonstrations and nationwide strikes over the government's economic plan and looming budget cuts. AFP
Paloma Faith performs at the Together For Palestine concert at Wembley Arena in London, England. WireImage
Paris Saint-Germain supporters hold flares behind a giant tifo of Presnel Kimpembe, who is leaving the club for Qatar SC, at a farewell ceremony at the Parc des Princes stadium. AFP
A man grabs a bunch of bananas at a greenhouse in Jolfa, in northern Iran. AFP
Demonstrators wave the Union and St George's flags during the 'Unite The Kingdom' rally on Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament in London, England. Getty Images
Christopher Bailey of the US before the men's 400m semi-final heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Reuters
A passenger plane flies past the moon over Belgrade, Serbia. Reuters
A model presents a creation in the Sprayground spring/summer 2026 catwalk show at London Fashion Week. AFP
Gerry and his horses Elton John and Larry prepare to compete at the Irish National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Ireland. Reuters
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit. Getty Images
Women in traditional clothing rehearse the Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, before the Navratri, or Nine Night, festival in Ahmedabad, India. AP
Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves Westminster Cathedral after the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent in London. Reuters
A damaged room at the offices of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) after government buildings were set on fire in recent protests, as supporters gather to celebrate Constitution Day in Kathmandu. EPA
Muhammad Shaka, the first customer at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on iPhone 17 and Air launch day in the UAE, celebrates. Chris Whiteoak / The National
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla before for a state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. PA
Models present creations at the Lantu by Huazhou He runway show during China Fashion Week in Beijing. EPA
Young men perform the Rapa'i Geleng traditional dance at the Nusa eco-tourism village in Lhoknga, Indonesia. AFP
Adolescence stars, from left, Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty with their awards at the 77th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rings a bell and delivers the Cry of Independence to commemorate the country's independence from Spain. Reuters
A batman hoverfly rests on a flower in Annapolis, in the US state of Maryland. AFP
Members of El Salvador's military march in the capital San Salvador to mark independence from Spain EPA
Shunsuke Izumiya of Japan falls as, left to right, Junxi Liu of China, Dylan Beard of the United States and Thiago Resende Ornelas Dos Santos of Brazil compete in the men's 110m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Getty Images
Youngsters dive into the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. AP
A protester wears a keffiyeh wrapped around their hand at a rally for Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
An aerobatic display at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in north-east China's Jilin Province. EPA
Clouds in the night sky above Aizawl, the state capital of Mizoram, in India’s north-east. AFP
Janitors at the Dubai International Stadium before the Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket match between the UAE and Pakistan. AFP
A young racegoer, Indie, attends day two of the Goodwood Revival, which recreates the 1950s and 1960s era of motorsport, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, West Sussex, UK. PA
Pictures of the Week: From the Global Sumud Flotilla to Goodwood Revival

Striking images from around the world

September 19, 2025

