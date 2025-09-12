Pictures of the week: From protests in France to Dubai Fashion Week

Protesters block the Viaduc de Calix bridge with a fire during Bloquons Tout (Block Everything) demonstrations, in Caen, north-western France. AFP
Protesters block the Viaduc de Calix bridge with a fire during Bloquons Tout (Block Everything) demonstrations, in Caen, north-western France. AFP
A man creates his own light show as the Tribute in Light installation marks the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, in New York. Reuters
A man creates his own light show as the Tribute in Light installation marks the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, in New York. Reuters
A man walks across the rubble of a collapsed building after flooding in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. AFP
A man walks across the rubble of a collapsed building after flooding in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. AFP
Magomed Saidov of Russia and Valmir Da Silva of Brazil in action during UAE Warriors 63 in Al Ain, UAE. EPA
Magomed Saidov of Russia and Valmir Da Silva of Brazil in action during UAE Warriors 63 in Al Ain, UAE. EPA
Workers unload crates of silkworm cocoons at a silk company in Qianjiang District, Chongqing, south-west China. AFP
Workers unload crates of silkworm cocoons at a silk company in Qianjiang District, Chongqing, south-west China. AFP
A model displays a creation from the Yes By Yesir collection by Ye Qian during the China Fashion week in Beijing. AFP
A model displays a creation from the Yes By Yesir collection by Ye Qian during the China Fashion week in Beijing. AFP
A macaque monkey jumps between trees in Dharamshala, India. AP
A macaque monkey jumps between trees in Dharamshala, India. AP
Pope Leo waves to the crowd as he arrives to lead the weekly audience at St Peter's Square in the Vatican. AFP
Pope Leo waves to the crowd as he arrives to lead the weekly audience at St Peter's Square in the Vatican. AFP
Partially flooded homes in Jalalpur Pirwala, in the Multan district of Pakistan's Punjab province, after the Chenab river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains. AFP
Partially flooded homes in Jalalpur Pirwala, in the Multan district of Pakistan's Punjab province, after the Chenab river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains. AFP
An exhibition of works by German painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner at the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland. EPA
An exhibition of works by German painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner at the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland. EPA
Grenadier Guards arrive to form a guard of honour before a meeting of defence ministers from the E5 group of European nations - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland - in Woolwich, London. AP
Grenadier Guards arrive to form a guard of honour before a meeting of defence ministers from the E5 group of European nations - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland - in Woolwich, London. AP
Tourists pose for photos dressed in traditional Uzbek clothing in Registan Square in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. EPA
Tourists pose for photos dressed in traditional Uzbek clothing in Registan Square in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. EPA
Participants aboard the Simon Bolivar training ship during the celebration of the Virgin of the Valley Day on Margarita Island, Venezuela. EPA
Participants aboard the Simon Bolivar training ship during the celebration of the Virgin of the Valley Day on Margarita Island, Venezuela. EPA
Fire rages through the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepalese government in Kathmandu, during protests over social media ban and government corruption. AFP
Fire rages through the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepalese government in Kathmandu, during protests over social media ban and government corruption. AFP
Prince Harry with Ansel Hayward, recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 12-14 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Getty Images
Prince Harry with Ansel Hayward, recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 12-14 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Getty Images
A demonstrator protests during a rally outside Parliament in Kathmandu, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. AFP
A demonstrator protests during a rally outside Parliament in Kathmandu, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. AFP
Participants hold national flags during an evening gala held as part of celebrations on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. AFP
Participants hold national flags during an evening gala held as part of celebrations on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. AFP
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego is displayed at the IAA car show, in Munich. Reuters
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego is displayed at the IAA car show, in Munich. Reuters
A woman cycles along a flooded street following torrential rain in Tokyo, Japan. EPA
A woman cycles along a flooded street following torrential rain in Tokyo, Japan. EPA
A rider, known as a 'yeguerizo', takes part in the traditional collecting of horses at Donana National Park, in Spain. EPA
A rider, known as a 'yeguerizo', takes part in the traditional collecting of horses at Donana National Park, in Spain. EPA
A woman comforts a dog as smoke rises from a building following a Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AFP
A woman comforts a dog as smoke rises from a building following a Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AFP
Bishops attend the canonisation mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 7. AP
Bishops attend the canonisation mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 7. AP
A parachutist arrives flying the Italian flag at the start of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Getty Images
A parachutist arrives flying the Italian flag at the start of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Getty Images
A child walks past two members of the Mississippi National Guard in Washington's Metro system, part of a deployment by President Donald Trump to increase law enforcement in the US capital. Reuters
A child walks past two members of the Mississippi National Guard in Washington's Metro system, part of a deployment by President Donald Trump to increase law enforcement in the US capital. Reuters
A New Zealand fan at the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Eden Park in Auckland. Getty Images
A New Zealand fan at the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Eden Park in Auckland. Getty Images
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, travels by carriage to his coming-of-age ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Reuters
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, travels by carriage to his coming-of-age ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Reuters
Spanish MotoGP racer Marc Marquez in action during a practice session for the Catalunya Motorcycling Grand Prix in Barcelona. EPA
Spanish MotoGP racer Marc Marquez in action during a practice session for the Catalunya Motorcycling Grand Prix in Barcelona. EPA
Tube trains at Upminster depot, east of London. London Underground services have been disrupted after staff began a strike. Getty Images
Tube trains at Upminster depot, east of London. London Underground services have been disrupted after staff began a strike. Getty Images
The phases of the lunar eclipse, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The phases of the lunar eclipse, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Models present creations by Emergency Room from Lebanon during the Dubai Fashion Week. EPA
Models present creations by Emergency Room from Lebanon during the Dubai Fashion Week. EPA

News

Pictures of the week: From protests in France to Dubai Fashion Week

Striking images from around the world

The National

September 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
Updated: September 12, 2025, 6:01 PM`
WeekendPhotography