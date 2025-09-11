Brazil Supreme Court panel convicts former president Bolsonaro of attempting coup

The majority of a panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices on Thursday voted to convict former president Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.
The ruling will deepen political divisions and probably prompt a backlash from the US government.
The far-right politician who governed Brazil between 2019 and 2022 was found guilty on five counts by three members of the five-justice panel. The latest to rule was Carmen Lucia on Thursday, a day after another justice, Luiz Fux, disagreed and voted to acquit the former president of all charges.
There is only one pending justice to vote. Once all five justices have voted, the panel will decide on Bolsonaro’s sentence, which could mean decades in prison. The former president, 70, is under house arrest.
His lawyers have said that they will appeal against the verdict to the full Supreme Court of 11 justices. Bolsonaro, who has denied any wrongdoing, has not attended the hearings but has sent his lawyers.
The trial has been followed by a divided society, with people backing the process against the former president, while others still support him. Some have taken to the streets to back the far-right leader.
Bolsonaro’s trial received renewed attention after US President Donald Trump linked a 50 per cent tariff on imported Brazilian goods to his ally’s legal situation, calling it a “witch hunt”. Observers say the US might announce new sanctions against Brazil after the trial, further straining their fragile diplomatic relations.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing the case, said on Tuesday that Bolsonaro was the leader of a coup plot and of a criminal organisation, and voted in favor of convicting him. Earlier on Thursday, Ms Lucia also voted to convict Bolsonaro of organised crime in connection to the alleged coup attempt.
Bolsonaro faced accusations that he tried to illegally hang on to power after his 2022 electoral defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
He faced five charges: attempting to stage a coup; being part of an armed criminal organisation; attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law; being implicated in violence; and posing a serious threat to the state’s assets and listed heritage.
Despite his legal woes, Bolsonaro remains a powerful political player in Brazil. He had been previously banned from running for office until 2030 in a separate case. He is expected to choose an heir who is likely to challenge Mr da Silva next year.
The ruling may push Bolsonaro-allied politicians to seek some amnesty for him through Congress.
