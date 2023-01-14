Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated over Brasilia riots

Brazil's Supreme Court has approved the investigation of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro's role in the January 8 sacking of government buildings in Brasilia.

The decision on Friday followed a request from the office of the prosecutor general, which cited a video Mr Bolsonaro had posted "questioning the regularity of the 2022 presidential elections" that he lost to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Siva.

By doing so, Mr Bolsonaro "would have publicly incited the commission of a crime," the PGR said.

Thousands of the former president's supporters, known as "bolsonaristas", invaded the seats of government in Brasilia on Sunday, breaking windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art and leaving behind graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

The Bolsonaro video was posted online two days after the storming of the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court, and later deleted.

The PGR said that even though the video came after the uprising, it may serve as "a probative connection" that justified "a global investigation of the acts performed before and after January 8, 2023 by the defendant".

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes approved Mr Bolsonaro's inclusion in the probe into what the PGR said was the "instigation and intellectual authorship" of the rioting.

In a note seen by AFP on Friday, Mr Bolsonaro's defence lawyers denied any involvement by the ex-president.

Mr Bolsonaro "never had any relationship or participation in these movements," the note said, blaming the violence on "infiltrators".

Mr Bolsonaro had for years sought to cast doubts on the reliability of Brazil's internationally praised election system, and had suggested he would not accept a defeat.

He never publicly acknowledged Mr da Silva's victory, and left for the United States, where he remains, two days before his successor's inauguration on January 1.

As they move to identify the masterminds and financiers of the violent uprising that invited many parallels with the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol, Brazilian authorities on Friday also tightened the screws on a former Bolsonaro minister.

Anderson Torres, who was Mr Bolsonaro's last justice minister, is wanted under a Supreme Court warrant for alleged "collusion" with the rioters.

He also stands accused of "omission" in his most recent job as security chief for Brasilia. He was fired after the riots.

Like his former boss, Mr Torres was in the United States when the riots erupted, and is expected back in Brazil any day.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Friday that Mr Torres had until Monday to present himself or else Brazil would seek his extradition.

The minister also confirmed the discovery at Mr Torres' home of a draft decree proposing emergency steps for the possible "correction" of the October election that Mr Bolsonaro lost by a razor-thin margin.

The undated and unsigned draft bears Mr Bolsonaro's name at the bottom, but Mr Dino said the authorship was unknown.

Published in the Folha de S Paulo newspaper late on Thursday, the document foresees the creation of an election "regulation commission" to take over the electoral oversight functions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The aim, it said, would be "the preservation or immediate restoration of transparency and correction of the 2022 presidential electoral process".

It was not clear whether the document was drawn up before or after Mr Bolsonaro's defeat.

Mr Dino said the document connected some of the dots between Mr da Silva's October 30 election victory and the January 8 riots.

