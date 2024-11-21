Brazilian police name former president Bolsonaro and allies in coup attempt

Brazil's federal police on Thursday formally accused former president Jair Bolsonaro of involvement in an alleged coup attempt after he lost the 2022 elections. Police said 36 other people were also accused, including Mr Bolsonaro's former justice and defence ministers, and the former head of the navy.

Authorities have been investigating what role the former leader may have played in the insurrection attempt that took place on January 8, 2023, when thousands of his supporters stormed government buildings in the country’s capital in an apparent effort to overturn President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's electoral victory the previous October.

Federal authorities have also claimed that Mr Bolsonaro had full knowledge of a plot to assassinate Mr da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after the election, CNN Brasil and other local outlets reported, quoting unidentified sources.

Mr Bolsonaro has previously denied wrongdoing related to the riots. The recommendation of charges marks the first official move from authorities to link him directly to attempts to keep Mr da Silva from assuming power after the election, and will deepen the legal woes facing the right-wing former leader.

The matter will now go to the Brazilian Prosecutor General’s office to decide whether to file charges, request more information or close the case.

Federal police also arrested five people on Tuesday, mainly military personnel, for allegedly plotting to kill Mr da Silva, Mr Alckmin and Mr Moraes in 2022.

Brazilian authorities also continue to investigate explosions that took place outside the Supreme Court last week. One man died after trying to enter the court building with explosives strapped to his body, according to preliminary investigations.

