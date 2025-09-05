Pictures of the week: From beekeepers in the Atlas mountains to a cloned camel in Abu Dhabi

A beekeeper carries a hive as another holds a smoke dispenser in the mountains of Ait Attou Moussa, Morocco. AFP
A beekeeper carries a hive as another holds a smoke dispenser in the mountains of Ait Attou Moussa, Morocco. AFP
A procession to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed, in Sale, Morocco. EPA
A procession to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed, in Sale, Morocco. EPA
A fighter jet flies over Brisbane in the lead up to Riverfire, a night of fireworks, flyovers and riverside celebrations that launches the Brisbane Festival. EPA
A fighter jet flies over Brisbane in the lead up to Riverfire, a night of fireworks, flyovers and riverside celebrations that launches the Brisbane Festival. EPA
People take in the views at the corniche in Abu Dhabi during the holiday to mark the anniversary of Prophet Mohammed's birth. Victor Besa / The National
People take in the views at the corniche in Abu Dhabi during the holiday to mark the anniversary of Prophet Mohammed's birth. Victor Besa / The National
Volunteer medics visit workers' accommodation in Dubai to advise people who work outdoors on how to deal with heat. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Volunteer medics visit workers' accommodation in Dubai to advise people who work outdoors on how to deal with heat. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A minute's silence is observed for victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan, before the UAE takes on Afghanistan in a T20 International match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A minute's silence is observed for victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan, before the UAE takes on Afghanistan in a T20 International match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Public prayers are held for the first time since the reopening of Al Nuri Mosque in Iraq's city of Mosul. Ismael Adnan for The National
Public prayers are held for the first time since the reopening of Al Nuri Mosque in Iraq's city of Mosul. Ismael Adnan for The National
Lily Cuddihy training with her academy, Go-Pro. Lily who represents the UAE in age group football played for the Sunderland academy in the UK against Rangers this summer. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Lily Cuddihy training with her academy, Go-Pro. Lily who represents the UAE in age group football played for the Sunderland academy in the UK against Rangers this summer. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A Chinese veteran is helped to adjust his uniform before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Getty Images
A Chinese veteran is helped to adjust his uniform before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Getty Images
The scene after the deadly derailment of the Gloria funicular railway, in Lisbon. Reuters
The scene after the deadly derailment of the Gloria funicular railway, in Lisbon. Reuters
Mud and debris after a landslide buried the mountain village of Tersin in Sudan's Marra Mountains area. AFP
Mud and debris after a landslide buried the mountain village of Tersin in Sudan's Marra Mountains area. AFP
A deserted bridge after it was closed due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. Reuters
A deserted bridge after it was closed due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. Reuters
A boatload of tourists watch a humpback whale in the Pacific Ocean at Bahia Malaga Natural Park, Colombia, on Friday, August 29. AFP
A boatload of tourists watch a humpback whale in the Pacific Ocean at Bahia Malaga Natural Park, Colombia, on Friday, August 29. AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia drops his racquet after losing a point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the third round of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday August 29. EPA
Novak Djokovic of Serbia drops his racquet after losing a point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the third round of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday August 29. EPA
Young performers in a ballet adaptation of Alice in Wonderland during the Baghdad Ballet Academy's annual gala at Rasheed Theatre in the Iraqi capital on August 29. AFP
Young performers in a ballet adaptation of Alice in Wonderland during the Baghdad Ballet Academy's annual gala at Rasheed Theatre in the Iraqi capital on August 29. AFP
A wedding ceremony at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in the Petworth neighbourhood of Washington, DC. Reuters
A wedding ceremony at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in the Petworth neighbourhood of Washington, DC. Reuters
Protesters scuffle with opponents during an anti-immigration rally in Melbourne, Australia. EPA
Protesters scuffle with opponents during an anti-immigration rally in Melbourne, Australia. EPA
A competitor falls from the greased 'gostra' pole during St Julian’s feast in Malta. Reuters
A competitor falls from the greased 'gostra' pole during St Julian’s feast in Malta. Reuters
A man carries a newborn buffalo calf through a flooded road after monsoon rains near the Chenab River in Punjab, Pakistan. Reuters
A man carries a newborn buffalo calf through a flooded road after monsoon rains near the Chenab River in Punjab, Pakistan. Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China. AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China. AP
Harvesters rest by a Boswellia tree after collecting frankincense in Oman's Dawkah valley, part of the Unesco-listed Land of Frankincense. AFP
Harvesters rest by a Boswellia tree after collecting frankincense in Oman's Dawkah valley, part of the Unesco-listed Land of Frankincense. AFP
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of independence in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of independence in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters
Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al Rasheed Street, west of Gaza city. EPA
Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al Rasheed Street, west of Gaza city. EPA
Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall, weeks after US President Donald Trump stepped up the presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC. Reuters
Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall, weeks after US President Donald Trump stepped up the presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC. Reuters
Freed Israeli hostage Or Levy, centre, sits with the audience at an event before sharing his experiences, in Glenhazel, near Johannesburg, South Africa. AFP
Freed Israeli hostage Or Levy, centre, sits with the audience at an event before sharing his experiences, in Glenhazel, near Johannesburg, South Africa. AFP
Residents in the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, California, try to stop wildfire from spreading to a neighbouring house. AP
Residents in the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, California, try to stop wildfire from spreading to a neighbouring house. AP
Afghan boys sit on the ruins of a house in Lulam village, Nurgal district, Kunar province, following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday. Reuters
Afghan boys sit on the ruins of a house in Lulam village, Nurgal district, Kunar province, following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday. Reuters
A girl sits in the broken windscreen of a car carrying people and their belongings south from Gaza city. AFP
A girl sits in the broken windscreen of a car carrying people and their belongings south from Gaza city. AFP
An Algerian farmer from the village of Belayel preserves a centuries-old tradition of hand-harvesting salt from a natural high-altitude lake in the Kabyle mountains of northeastern Algeria. Reuters
An Algerian farmer from the village of Belayel preserves a centuries-old tradition of hand-harvesting salt from a natural high-altitude lake in the Kabyle mountains of northeastern Algeria. Reuters
Visitors admire a cloned Mabrokan camel at the 2025 Internatinal Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Visitors admire a cloned Mabrokan camel at the 2025 Internatinal Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

News

Pictures of the week: From beekeepers in the Atlas mountains to a cloned camel in Abu Dhabi

Striking images from around the world

The National

September 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Evacuations to France hit by controversy
  • Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
  • Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
  • The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
  • Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
  • It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
  • Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
  • Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

THE SPECS

Engine: 3-litre V6

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 424hp

Torque: 580 Nm

Price: From Dh399,000

On sale: Now

Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

Match info:

Leicester City 1
Ghezzal (63')

Liverpool 2
Mane (10'), Firmino (45')

You might also like
Sustainable&nbsp;Development&nbsp;Goals

1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation

10. Reduce inequality  within and among countries

11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its effects

14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development

Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
FORSPOKEN
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Luminous%20Productions%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20January%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company%20of%20Heroes%203
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Relic%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20SEGA%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20February%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Star%20Wars%20Jedi%3A%20Survivor
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Respawn%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Electronic%20Arts%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20March%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Suicide%20Squad%3A%20Kill%20the%20Justice%20League
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Rocksteady%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Warner%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20May%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Final%20Fantasy%20XVI
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Street%20Fighter%206
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Capcom%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Capcom%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%2C%20XSX%2C%20PC%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Diablo%20IV
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Blizzard%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Blizzard%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Baldur's%20Gate%203
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Larian%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Larian%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The%20Legend%20of%20Zelda%3A%20Tears%20of%20The%20Kingdom
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Nintendo%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Nintendo%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20September%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Marvel's%20Spider-Man%202
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20PlayStation%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20Fall%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Assassin's%20Creed%20Mirage
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%2C%20Amazon%20Luna%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Starfield
%3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Bethesda%20Game%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Bethesda%20Softworks%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20Xbox%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass

Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The Kingfisher Secret
Anonymous, Penguin Books

War on waste
While you're here
War and the virus
Tomorrow 2021
The national orchestra
Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance
%3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on this story:
Who has been sanctioned?

Daniella Weiss and Nachala
Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts.

Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure
Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts.

Zohar Sabah
Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat.

Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm
These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Whiile you're here
More from Firas Maksad
Fixtures
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20April%203%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EArsenal%20v%20Luton%20Town%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Aston%20Villa%2C%2011.15pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EThursday%2C%20April%204%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELiverpool%20v%20Sheffield%20United%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Transgender report
Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
More coverage from the Future Forum
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key findings of Jenkins report
  • Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence".
  • Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
  • The Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
  • Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
While you're here
Read more about the coronavirus
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
While you're here
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

E-cigarettes report
World Mental Health Day
PROFILE

Name: Enhance Fitness 

Year started: 2018 

Based: UAE 

Employees: 200 

Amount raised: $3m 

Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors 

While you're here
Vikram%20Vedha
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Gayatri%2C%20Pushkar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hrithik%20Roshan%2C%20Saif%20Ali%20Khan%2C%20Radhika%20Apte%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Farage on Muslim Brotherhood

Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.
"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.
“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”
It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.
Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

While you're here
Star%20Wars%3A%20Episode%20I%20%E2%80%93%20The%20Phantom%20Menace
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Big%20Ape%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20LucasArts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20PlayStation%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
US versus China
School uniforms report
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
You might also like
The five pillars of Islam
Transgender report
Brief scoreline:

Manchester United 2

Rashford 28', Martial 72'

Watford 1

Doucoure 90'

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
Updated: September 05, 2025, 6:01 PM`
WeekendPhotography