Pictures of the week: From flyboarding in Oman to Algerian wildfires

Flyboarding at a water show in Musandam, Oman. Reuters
Flyboarding at a water show in Musandam, Oman. Reuters
A rider from Saudi Arabia takes part in the Special Olympics Mena Regional Equestrian Competition in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A rider from Saudi Arabia takes part in the Special Olympics Mena Regional Equestrian Competition in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A man stands near a flow of lava on the Mount Etna volcano in Italy. AFP
A man stands near a flow of lava on the Mount Etna volcano in Italy. AFP
San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames, left, is doused with a sports drink by Matt Chapman after their baseball team's victory over the Chicago Cubs. AP
San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames, left, is doused with a sports drink by Matt Chapman after their baseball team's victory over the Chicago Cubs. AP
A demonstrator runs through teargas during a union protest calling for better working conditions, near the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. AFP
A demonstrator runs through teargas during a union protest calling for better working conditions, near the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. AFP
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried for immersion in an artificial pond during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. Reuters
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried for immersion in an artificial pond during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. Reuters
People cross the road at a busy intersection in Business Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
People cross the road at a busy intersection in Business Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a vigil outside Union Station in Washington, DC. Reuters
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a vigil outside Union Station in Washington, DC. Reuters
Hindu holy men at Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu. AFP
Hindu holy men at Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu. AFP
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters
Hala Badri, of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Naeema Ahli, of the Dubai Women Establishment, join in the ‘Mallathon’, part of Emirati Women's Day, at Dubai Mall. EPA
Hala Badri, of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Naeema Ahli, of the Dubai Women Establishment, join in the ‘Mallathon’, part of Emirati Women's Day, at Dubai Mall. EPA
A low-flying tanker plane drops retardant as the so-called Garnet Fire burns in the Sierra National Forest, Fresno County, California. Reuters
A low-flying tanker plane drops retardant as the so-called Garnet Fire burns in the Sierra National Forest, Fresno County, California. Reuters
A woman rides a bicycle past a tree felled by Typhoon Kajiki in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
A woman rides a bicycle past a tree felled by Typhoon Kajiki in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
Women celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej, after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
Women celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej, after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
A water pumping system operating on the banks of the Euphrates River to irrigate marsh areas affected by drought in Basra, Iraq. Reuters
A water pumping system operating on the banks of the Euphrates River to irrigate marsh areas affected by drought in Basra, Iraq. Reuters
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Reuters
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Reuters
This long-exposure photo shows the ancient ruins of Palmyra beneath a starry night sky in central Syria. AFP
This long-exposure photo shows the ancient ruins of Palmyra beneath a starry night sky in central Syria. AFP
People take part in the Colombo International Kite Festival. AFP
People take part in the Colombo International Kite Festival. AFP
Traffic in Palm Jumeirah, photographed from a station on Dubai's Palm Monorail. AFP
Traffic in Palm Jumeirah, photographed from a station on Dubai's Palm Monorail. AFP
A fisherman lays his fish out to dry after an early morning catch at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. AFP
A fisherman lays his fish out to dry after an early morning catch at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. AFP
A pupil arrives on the first day of school at Yas American Academy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
A pupil arrives on the first day of school at Yas American Academy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
An Afghan child looks out from inside a restaurant in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province. AFP
An Afghan child looks out from inside a restaurant in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province. AFP
Corgis compete in the Corgi Race Vilnius 2025 gathering in Vingis Park, Vilnius. AFP
Corgis compete in the Corgi Race Vilnius 2025 gathering in Vingis Park, Vilnius. AFP
J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing. Reuters
J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing. Reuters
Palestinians receive food at a charity kitchen in Gaza city. AFP
Palestinians receive food at a charity kitchen in Gaza city. AFP
Yuta Sudo, also known as Sudo-chan, from Japan, performs during the final of the Air Guitar World Championship in Oulu, Finland. EPA
Yuta Sudo, also known as Sudo-chan, from Japan, performs during the final of the Air Guitar World Championship in Oulu, Finland. EPA
One of the Berlin panda twins Leni and Lotti next to their mother Meng Meng,right, in their enclosure as they celebrate their first birthday at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. EPA
One of the Berlin panda twins Leni and Lotti next to their mother Meng Meng,right, in their enclosure as they celebrate their first birthday at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. EPA
Salt evaporation ponds in the coastal town of Anfeh, Lebanon. George Sulaiman inherited the family sea salt business in 2013 and modernised it to produce a wider range of products, including coarse salt, magnesium salt, magnesium oil, Japanese nigari salt, and fleur de sel. EPA
Salt evaporation ponds in the coastal town of Anfeh, Lebanon. George Sulaiman inherited the family sea salt business in 2013 and modernised it to produce a wider range of products, including coarse salt, magnesium salt, magnesium oil, Japanese nigari salt, and fleur de sel. EPA
Lightning flashes across the sky during a thunderstorm over Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
Lightning flashes across the sky during a thunderstorm over Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
A fire burns at Chrea National Park in the south of Algeria's Blida province. AFP
A fire burns at Chrea National Park in the south of Algeria's Blida province. AFP

News

Pictures of the week: From flyboarding in Oman to Algerian wildfires

The National

August 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Women’s&nbsp;T20&nbsp;World&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;Asia&nbsp;Qualifier

ICC Academy, November 22-28

UAE fixtures
Nov 22, v Malaysia
Nov 23, v Hong Kong
Nov 25, v Bhutan
Nov 26, v Kuwait
Nov 28, v Nepal

ICC T20I rankings
14. Nepal
17. UAE
25. Hong Kong
34. Kuwait
35. Malaysia
44. Bhutan 

UAE squad
Chaya Mughal (captain), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratne, Khushi Sharma, Subha Venkataraman

Financial considerations before buying a property

Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching.

“If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. 

Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds.

Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier. 

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

RACE CARD AND SELECTIONS

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

 

The National selections

5pm: RB Hot Spot

5.30pm: Dahess D’Arabie

6pm: Taamol

6.30pm: Rmmas

7pm: RB Seqondtonone

7.30pm: AF Mouthirah

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More on this story
While you're here

Our House, Louise Candlish,
Simon & Schuster

The Florida Project

Director: Sean Baker

Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe

Four stars

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE squad

Ali Kashief, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdelrahman, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Mohmmed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammad Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Shakir, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Adel Al Hosani, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah), Waleed Abbas, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai) Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Mahrami (Baniyas)

Updated: August 29, 2025, 6:02 PM`
WeekendPhotography