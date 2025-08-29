The Nine review: Dubai’s new Dh195 beef Wellington deal that’s worth every dirham

Beef Wellington is one of the most recognisable, delicious and sought-after dishes in the western world. Fillet steak wrapped in shortcrust pastry and served with all the trimmings. What’s not to like?

Yet, one issue with this British delicacy is the time and dedication required to prepare it at its absolute best.

For years, The Nine gastropub has made it available, but only if diners had the organisational skills to order 24 hours in advance, meaning those who hadn’t planned ahead would miss out.

Not any more. From September 6, the dish will be available as part of a Saturday menu for everyone to enjoy. Knowing that, my dining partner and I pay a visit to see what all the fuss is about.

Where to sit and what to expect

The Nine is located on the ground floor of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. It’s a casual setting with a central bar area lined with TV screens, so apt for gourmands and sport aficionados alike.

It’s decked out with low lighting and cosy high-backed chairs, making it a good spot for a casual meetup with friends or colleagues, as well as a dining venue.

The layout broadly separates those visiting for a quick drink and those looking for a sit-down meal, with stool chairs lining the bar area near the screens and more traditional dining tables lining the exterior.

The kitchen is open-plan with dining tables around it, meaning you can watch the culinary team in action. It’s here that my dining partner and I take a seat.

The Nine's interior is casual but chic. Photo: The Nine

The menu

While the restaurant offers a selection of gastropub classics, we’re here for the Wellington, a dish that itself takes little introduction. The enormous beef fillet is wrapped in pastry, as per tradition, and the pastry itself is lined with English spinach.

It’s served with real bone gravy, which is slow-cooked for 48 hours, alongside cherry vine tomatoes, duck fat roast potatoes, grilled garlic, onion marmalade and tender stem broccoli.

For anyone who loves beef Wellington, or steak in general, it’s an absolute must. The meat is cooked beautifully, pink throughout, while the pastry adds both flavour and moisture.

The trimmings, too, are so delicious, my dining partner and I end up piling our plates so high, it feels like we need to be rolled out of there by the end of the meal.

What makes a visit to The Nine stand out is not only the quality of the food, though; it’s also the experience.

The Wellington is brought out on a silver tray and carved tableside. Throughout, our server Thinzar talks us through the dish and how everything has been prepared, which makes us feel part of the process every step of the way.

Save or splurge

Perhaps the best thing is that all of this is available for Dh195 per person, which is a fraction of the money exchanged at other Dubai restaurants for an equivalent experience. This includes one drink, too, putting The Nine’s offering up there with one of the most affordable beef Wellington deals in the emirate.

A chat with the chef

The main man at The Nine is head chef Shankar Majhi, who has lived in Dubai for 10 years and worked at several notable brands across the emirate before moving to Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Shankar Majhi worked at Brasserie Boulud before joining The Nine as head chef. Photo: The Nine

Originally from India, he has risen through the ranks having starting as chef de partie at the hotel’s Brasserie Boulud and joining The Nine as head chef in the autumn of 2023.

He tells me his cooking style emerged from classical French techniques, but is blended with the bold and vibrant flavours of his Indian heritage.

“I love working with spices and fresh ingredients, and layering complex flavours to create memorable dishes,” he says.

Chef Majhi adds that his style has evolved since leading The Nine and he takes particular pride in the beef Wellington with its house-made gravy crafted from slow-roasted veal stock reduced over 48 hours.

“Food should be interesting, inspiring and memorable. I encourage my team to experiment with ingredients and flavour combinations while always honouring British culinary heritage and incorporating locally sourced elements where possible.”

Other chef-recommended dishes include: mushroom and lentil burger for vegans; Josper-roasted cauliflower for vegetarians; roasted Atlantic for seafood lovers; and chocolate and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Contact information

The Nine, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in Wafi, Dubai, is open daily from 11.30am to 1am. The beef Wellington deal is available every Saturday, starting September 6, from 12.30pm, for Dh195 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 04 281 4111.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

