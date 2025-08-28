Flyboarding at a water show in Musandam, Oman. Reuters
Flyboarding at a water show in Musandam, Oman. Reuters
A fire burns at Chrea National Park in the south of Algeria's Blida province. AFP
A fire burns at Chrea National Park in the south of Algeria's Blida province. AFP
A flooded highway overpass in Sudan's capital Khartoum after heavy rain. AFP
A flooded highway overpass in Sudan's capital Khartoum after heavy rain. AFP
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a vigil outside Union Station in Washington, DC. Reuters
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a vigil outside Union Station in Washington, DC. Reuters
Hindu holy men at Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu. AFP
Hindu holy men at Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu. AFP
A car buried under mud along the banks of the overflowing Tawi river after heavy rain caused floods in Jammu, India. AFP
A car buried under mud along the banks of the overflowing Tawi river after heavy rain caused floods in Jammu, India. AFP
Submerged houses due to rising sea levels at Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java. AFP
Submerged houses due to rising sea levels at Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java. AFP
Iranian ambassador to Australia Ahmad Sadeghi outside his residence in Canberra after being given seven days to leave the country over the alleged orchestration of anti-Semitic attacks by his country. Reuters
Iranian ambassador to Australia Ahmad Sadeghi outside his residence in Canberra after being given seven days to leave the country over the alleged orchestration of anti-Semitic attacks by his country. Reuters

News

Best photos of August 28: Flyboarding in Oman to the Iranian ambassador waving goodbye to Australia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

While you're here
On Women's Day
School uniforms report
Tomorrow 2021
Updated: August 28, 2025, 10:50 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day