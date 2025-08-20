The Black and White Photo Awards have unveiled the winners of their fourth edition, celebrating the artistry of monochrome photography. The overall winner was 'The kingdom of flies' by Joao Coelho. It portrays a man competing with flies for scraps of food. Photo: Joao Coelho / Black and White Photo Awards
Captured in Arizona’s canyons 'Where the shadows lie' by Mark Seawell was named as the runner-up. Photo: Mark Seawell / Black and White Photo Awards
A portrait illuminated with laser beams, 'Electric Silhouette' by Adebayo Rotilu recieved the Special Award for Creativity. Photo: Adebayo Rotilu / Black and White Photo Awards
Winner of the Special Award Master of Light was 'No Words' by Roberto Corinaldesi, showing a portrait of a woman in India. Photo: Roberto Corinaldesi / Black and White Photo Awards
Winner of the architecture category was 'Brilliant Design' by Remuna Beca, which was captured in Prague. Photo: Remuna Beca / Black and White Photo Awards
The fauna and flora category winner was 'Leopard jump mono' by Willem Kruger, taken in the Londolozi Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Willem Kruger / Black and White Photo Awards
The landscape category winner was 'The Wedded Rocks' by Robert Bolton, taken in Meoto Iwa, Japan. Photo: Robert Bolton / Black and White Photo Awards
The portrait category winner was 'Proud Artisan' by Nur Tucker, taken in Anatolia, Turkey. Photo: Nur Tucker / Black and White Photo Awards
The street category was won by 'Trapped in a Frame' by Yanitsa Genova. Photo: Yanitsa Genova / Black and White Photo Award
News

The 2025 Black and White Photo Awards - in pictures

The awards celebrate the artistry of monochrome photography

The National

August 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

On Women's Day
Updated: August 20, 2025, 4:49 PM`