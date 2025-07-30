Inquiry launched into ‘Hezbollah plot’ to kill Netanyahu’s lawyer

A French judge has ordered an investigation into a reported plot by Lebanon's Hezbollah to assassinate a lawyer linked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lawyer Olivier Pardo told investigators that Ruddy Terranova visited his office in Paris on July 16 and informed him of the plan. Mr Terranova, who was convicted in 2004 of violence considered to be motivated by Islamist radicalism, said he had been approached by Hezbollah during a trip to Senegal.

After the meeting, the lawyer immediately filed a police report and an investigation was launched on July 28, the prosecutor's office told The National.

Mr Terranova warned Mr Pardo that, while he had refused Hezbollah's offer others may have accepted the job, according to daily newspaper Le Parisien, which broke the story.

Mr Pardo was reportedly targeted because he was one of Mr Netanyahu's lawyers before the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader last November.

Several factors indicate Mr Terranova's statements should be carefully considered, investigators say. That he made no attempt to blackmail Mr Pardo gives extra credibility to his statement, they added.

Ruddy Terranova, pictured, warned lawyer Olivier Pardo he had rejected a request by Hezbollah to have him killed. AFP

Mr Pardo, who counts a number of prominent politicians as his clients including French far-right figure Eric Zemmour, said he was "confident that the judiciary will determine whether this is a real or a phantom menace".

Le Parisien said Mr Terranova, a former gang member, was taken into custody in the week beginning July 21 in connection with the case. He served as a police informant and was later suspected of involvement in a plan to kill another lawyer, Karim Achoui, in 2007. He was acquitted of that charge.

Hezbollah, which operates as a political party and a paramilitary militia in Lebanon, is not known to have planned assassinations on French soil targeting prominent characters linked to Israel since the 1980s.

The group was significantly weakened by an Israeli bombing campaign last year that killed most of its mid-ranking and senior leadership. It is now under significant pressure to disarm.

Its close ally, Iran, is however suspected of being behind a number of killings and assassination attempts of Iranian dissidents living in Europe.

A French gangster, currently in detention in the Netherlands, is suspected by authorities to have been hired by Iran last year in a failed attempt to kill an Iranian journalist in the Dutch city of Haarlem.

On July 15, the European Union imposed sanctions on eight people and one entity for committing "extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions and killings, as well as enforced disappearances" of Iranian critics.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster