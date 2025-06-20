Pictures of the week: From the Emirates Youth Orchestra to a camel crossing in Umm Al Quwain

Emirates Youth Orchestra conductor Jonathan Barrett leads final rehearsals before flying off to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. Victor Besa / The National
Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted, as seen from Ashkelon in Israel. Reuters
Green turtle Shieka, who weighs over 100kg, undergoes an operation at The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi after suffering buoyancy issues caused by an cyst pressing against her shell. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Displaced Palestinians carry bags of flour along Rashid Street in western Jabalia after humanitarian aid trucks enter the northern Gaza Strip. EPA
Visitors enjoying the exhibits at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National
A man dressed as a Dancing Devil of Chuao stands for a picture during the second day of the Corpus Christi celebration in Chuao, Venezuela. AFP
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. AFP
A resident cleans up a street after heavy rainfall led to flooding, in Huaiji county of Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. Reuters
Cows being milked Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production facility in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson / The National
A wounded Palestinian man in Khan Yunis awaits medical attention at Nasser hospital in southern Gaza. AFP
Vietnamese farmers transport harvesting lychees to sell to traders at a wholesale market in the Luc Ngan district of Vietnam's Bac Giang province. AFP
An injured protester is loaded into an ambulance following clashes with Kenyan police during a demonstration over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody. AFP
A villager watches the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in eastern Indonesia. AFP
Smokes rises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel. AP
Protea flower grower Nico Thuynsma inside a greenhouse at his farm in Cullinan, east of Pretoria. AFP
Ukrainian rescuers carry a body from the rubble of a building hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. AFP
Runners in The Kensington Palace Stakes race towards the finish during Royal Ascot 2025. Getty Images
People wait for the funeral procession for Rajendra Patankar, a victim of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. AP
Team Japan competes at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final in Xi'an, China. AFP
People watch from a bridge as flames from an Israeli attack rise from Sharan Oil depot, following Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran. Reuters
People take part in The Bridge Run from Denmark to Sweden to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Oresund Bridge in Malmo, Sweden. Reuters
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Steven Crowchild of the Tsuut'ina First Nation at Calgary International Airport before the start of the G7 summit. AFP
Granddaughter of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, attends his wreath-laying ceremony. Reuters
A convoy carrying activists to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid is blocked in Sirte, eastern Libya, from continuing towards Egypt. AP
Residents react after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey apartment during Russia's combined missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky)
People thought to be migrants emerge from bushes on a beach in Gravelines, France, after French authorities had fired tear gas. PA
Family members and relatives of Akash Patni, a victim of the Air India plane crash, grieve during his funeral procession in Ahmedabad. AP
A US Marine stands guard outside the downtown Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. AP
People take cover inside a cable car tunnel in Haifa following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. Reuters
Camels crossing the road in Umm Al Quwain, UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Camels crossing the road in Umm Al Quwain, UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

Pictures of the week: From the Emirates Youth Orchestra to a camel crossing in Umm Al Quwain

Striking images from around the world

The National

June 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 20, 2025, 6:02 PM`
Camel herders take a shortcut with their caravan of camels back to the farm on a dirt road under a highway at Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

From camel herders in Abu Dhabi to a Zegna runway show

The Disney cartoon Mickey in Arabia was an early effort from the company in 1932. Photo: Walt Disney Productions

When Mickey Mouse first came to Arabia - a century before Disneyland Abu Dhabi