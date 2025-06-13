Pictures of the week: From camel herders in Abu Dhabi to a Zegna runway show

Herders take a short cut with their caravan of camels back to a farm in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Members of the UK's Coldstream Guards board a train from London to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, ahead of a parade to mark the 375th anniversary of the regiment. Getty Images
A Palestinian man raises his hands before he is shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Reuters
An injured Palestinian woman is rescued from the rubble after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza. AFP
Cars burn in downtown Nairobi after protesters clashed with police during a demonstration over the death in custody of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang. AFP
Injured men sit on a roadside in Tehran after Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran. Reuters
A fire service official surveys the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad, western India. Reuters
An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter prepares to land on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington, ahead of the US Army's 250th birthday celebration and parade. Reuters
Women in traditional Chinese costumes walk through the Hongyadong Folk Custom Scene Area in Chongqing, China. Reuters
A worker climbs the balloon that lit up the French capital's skyline during the 2024 Olympics, as it returns with an electric flame to the Tuileries Gardens, renamed the Paris Cauldron. Reuters
A firefighter works at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
French matador Sebastien Castella concentrates during the parade before his bullfight at the Pentecost Feria in Nimes, southern France. AFP
Stone sarcophagi from the Ancient Egyptian Late period (7th-4th centuries BC) displayed at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's central Tahrir Square. AFP
An auctioneer oversees bidding for a Labubu figurine in Beijing, China. Reuters
US police detain a protester near City Hall after immigration raids in Los Angeles. AFP
US soldiers take part in a parade as Washington’s Continental Army at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia. AP
The Eiffel Tower and Sacre Coeur basilica are illuminated against the night sky in Paris. AFP
From left: German, Brazilian, French, British, Australian, Canadian, United States, Swiss and Danish SailGP teams compete during the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York Harbour. AFP
Pilgrims light candles at the shrine of El Rocio near Aznalcazar, Spain, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. AP Photo
A protester waves a Mexican flag as smoke rises from a burning car on Atlantic Boulevard during a stand-off by protesters and US law enforcement following detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Paramount, Los Angeles County, California. Reuters
A woman poses for a photo next to lotus flowers in West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA
People watch the sacrificial slaughter of a camel in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Lahore, Pakistan. Reuters
Catholic pilgrims carry the statue of the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession in Almonte in the province of Huelva, southern Spain. EPA
A police officer's face is seen through a hole in a protester's sign, at an immigration demonstration in Los Angeles. AFP
Fans gather to see members of K-pop boy band BTS in Chuncheon, after their release from 18 months of mandatory military service in South Korea. AFP
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli military attack on Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. EPA
A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration protest in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. AFP
A demonstrator faces off with police officers during a protest against deportations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, outside New York City's federal buildings. AFP
Zegna's spring/summer 2026 runway show at Dubai Opera. Chris Whiteoak / The National
News

Pictures of the week: From camel herders in Abu Dhabi to a Zegna runway show

Striking images from around the world

The National

June 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

