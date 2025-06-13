UN conference on Palestine statehood postponed after Israel's attack on Iran

A UN conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians has been postponed following Israel’s military strike on Iran, two diplomatic sources told The National on Friday.

The high-level meeting scheduled for next week was intended to lay out a road map for Middle East peace, but has been delayed due to escalating regional tension, a UN diplomatic source said.

“Unfortunately, the situation in the region has forced this postponement,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The strike on Iran marks a sharp escalation in hostilities, further complicating international efforts to mediate a resolution to the decades-long Israeli Palestinian conflict.

The UN, France and Saudi Arabia did not immediately issue official statements on the postponement.

Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Friday morning, killing top military officials and targeting key nuclear sites, marking a major escalation that brings the two countries to the brink of all-out war.

The Israeli army said more than 100 drones had been launched from Iran.

“We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address.

“We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck in the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme.”

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon called the strike “a calculated and necessary action based on clear intelligence and carried out in response to an escalating existential threat”.

“We acted to protect our citizens. We acted to prevent a threat that would endanger not only Israel but the entire world,” he added. “We will not sit quietly while our people are targeted, not again, not ever.”

Israel has repeatedly denounced the conference, saying it rewards Hamas for the October 7 attack that started the Gaza war.

France was expected to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the conference. European governments are increasingly doubtful that Israel intends to relax its control over the Palestinians, and they view formal recognition of a Palestinian state as a potential tool to pressure Israeli officials.

