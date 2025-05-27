Lorries towing shipping containers from Umm Qasr port in Iraq's southern city of Basra. AFP
A left-wing activist removes stickers placed on street signs by Israeli right-wing groups the previous day, during a flag march for Jerusalem Day. AFP
People collect rose petals early in the morning in the Rose Valley, near the village of Cherganovo, Bulgaria. AFP
Police officers examine the road after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during yesterday's Premier League winners' parade in Liverpool, England. AP
A volunteer of the environmental group Aegean Rebreath arranging waste gathered from the seabed at the port of Votsi, on the island of Alonissos, Greece. Reuters
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte visit the University of Science and Technology in Hanoi, Vietnam. AFP
A young monk walks past Wat Rong Suea Ten Buddhist temple, popularly known as Blue Temple, in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province. AFP
Diving into the Mediterranean as people enjoy a sunny day at the seafront in Beirut. EPA
News

Best photos of May 27: Umm Qasr port in Iraq to beachfront in Beirut

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 27, 2025

Updated: May 27, 2025, 10:44 AM
