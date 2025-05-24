Dozens injured in knife attack in Hamburg

Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening, Germany's Bild newspaper reported. Local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant.

Four victims are in a critical condition and six others are seriously injured, Bild said, adding the motive for the attack was unclear.

Police said the suspected assailant was a 39 year-old woman, who allowed herself to be arrested without resistance. They believe she acted alone.

"So far we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation," said Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth.

"Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a post on social media platform X that the news from Hamburg was "shocking".

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

There was no immediate indication of any political motive, and investigators were looking into whether the suspect may have been mentally ill, Mr Abbenseth said.

A high-speed ICE train with its doors open was still at the platform hours after the attack, but Mr Abbenseth said that it was not a crime scene.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it was “deeply shocked” by the attack. Four tracks at the station were closed on Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted.

Carrying weapons, including knives, is banned at the station and on local transport in Hamburg.

