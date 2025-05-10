India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after US-led mediation

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire," amid both countries launching strikes and counterstrikes against each other's military installations.

His announcement followed intensive talks between the US and the two countries, as well as diplomacy from dozens of other countries.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

India and Pakistan, which govern divided Kashmir, fired missiles at each other on Saturday, escalating the violence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours for a fourth day.

The heightened tensions pushed the tit-for-tat military action to the most dangerous levels in years.

In a statement that followed Mr Trump's announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he has been engaged along with Vice President JD Vance with senior Indian and Pakistani officials to put an end to the conflict.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," said Mr Rubio. "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

The US move follows diplomatic efforts by Gulf states to encourage India and Pakistan to pull back from a wider conflict.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke to his Indian and Pakistani counterparts on efforts to de-escalate tensions and end military confrontations. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has also stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue in talks with senior ministers from the two countries.

On Saturday Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire and commended the efforts of the US in bringing it about.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told broadcaster Geo news that his country and India have agreed to a "full-fledged" and "not partial" ceasefire, adding that three dozen countries were involved in the diplomacy that secured it.

For its part, India's Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire would start from 1700 IST on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Dar said that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped attacks. This came after India said it was committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocated.

Pakistan reopened its airspace, cancelling a pause planned until at least Sunday. Passengers were awaiting updates on the status of dozens of Indian airports which had been due to remain closed into next week.

The latest outbreak of cross-border violence comes after armed gunmen killed 26 people in the Himalayan tourist spot of Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley last month. India accused Pakistan of backing the attack, which Islamabad has denied.

