Pakistan says it would consider de-escalation if India halts further attacks

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks. This came after India said it was committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocated. India and Pakistan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/india-pakistan-aerial-combat-chinese-air-to-air-missiles/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/india-pakistan-aerial-combat-chinese-air-to-air-missiles/">fired missiles</a> at each other Saturday, escalating the violence between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/">two nuclear-armed neighbours</a> for a fourth day. The heightened tensions have pushed the tit-for-tat military action to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/10/india-pakistan-war-1971-memories-uae-residents/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/10/india-pakistan-war-1971-memories-uae-residents/">most dangerous levels in years</a>. Both sides have been shooting missiles and drones over densely populated cities, prompting the US and other countries to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/08/india-pakistan-war-terrorism/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/08/india-pakistan-war-terrorism/">seek a diplomatic solution</a>. Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani foreign minister, still warned that if India launched any strikes, “our response will follow.” Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him after speaking to New Delhi. “We <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/india-pakistan-water-act-of-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/india-pakistan-water-act-of-war/">responded</a> because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” he said. Pakistan's airspace was shut on Saturday, after the military said India had launched a series of attacks on airbases. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/09/flights-to-india-and-pakistan-disrupted-for-third-day-as-conflict-continues/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/09/flights-to-india-and-pakistan-disrupted-for-third-day-as-conflict-continues/">Airspace will remain closed</a> for all kinds of flights until 12 o'clock on Sunday, the statement said. India also announced the closure of 32 airports in the northern and western parts of the country, and suspended 25 air route segments, until May 15. The Indian army said after the attacks that Pakistan was continuing its “blatant escalation” with drone strikes and other munitions along India’s western border, and that its “enemy designs” would be thwarted. Overnight on Friday,<b> </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/">Pakistan</a>'s armed forces said three of its airbases had been attacked by Indian missiles, including one on the outskirts of the capital Islamabad near the army headquarters. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/">India</a>, with its naked aggression, has attacked with missiles. Nur Khan base, Murid base and Shorkot base have been targeted,” military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a live broadcast on state television. Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, where the military has its headquarters, is about 10km from the capital Islamabad. Pakistan said the majority of the missiles were intercepted by air defence systems, and those that made it through did not hit targets. Mr Chaudhry told India after the strikes, “Now you just wait for our response.” Pakistan’s army said later that it had hit Indian airbases and other military sites in Punjab state and the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region. India's state broadcaster claimed that Pakistan had launched retaliatory measures, Reuters reported. India’s army said in a post on X it repelled drone attacks from Pakistan, including at Khasa Cantonment in the northern city of Amritsar, the site of an Indian military station. The military said that Pakistan is increasing its deployment of troops on the border. Mr Rubio spoke to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and urged for de-escalation and direct communication between the two nations, the State Department said. The strikes come after Pakistan's military said on Friday it “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/">will not de-escalate</a>” from soaring tension with India. India said its neighbour had launched at least 300 drones and fired “heavy-calibre weapons” near the Pakistani border overnight. It said the fighting was endangering civilian aircraft, highlighting a flight from Dammam in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a> to Karachi that could have been in the firing line. New Delhi said the Indian military had shown “considerable restraint” to prevent harm to passenger air traffic. The Pakistani military, meanwhile, reported an hour-long air battle as it vowed not to back down. Following news of the latest escalation, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/g7-fails-to-find-consensus-on-two-state-solution-to-palestine-israel-conflict/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/g7-fails-to-find-consensus-on-two-state-solution-to-palestine-israel-conflict/">Group of Seven countries</a> urged maximum restraint from both nuclear-armed powers and called on them to engage in direct dialogue. China also expressed “deep concern” over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and offered to play a constructive role in resolving the matter, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “China is closely monitoring the current situation between India and Pakistan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post published on its website. The latest outbreak of cross-border violence comes after armed gunmen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">killed 26 people</a> in the Himalayan tourist spot of Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley last month. India accused Pakistan of backing the attack, which Islamabad has denied. <i>With reporting from agencies</i>