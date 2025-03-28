FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS / Amit Dave / File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 4Show more

News

India's pharma companies urge New Delhi to negotiate with US on tariffs from a position of strength

India is the largest exporter of generic medicines in the world and should not be cowed by US threats, industry leaders say

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

March 28, 2025