News

Swiss conference on occupied Palestinian territories cancelled due to lack of participants

Event due to start on Friday would have brought together representatives from 196 signatories of Geneva Conventions to discuss plight of civilians in West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem

Adla Massoud
New York

March 06, 2025

Switzerland has cancelled a scheduled international conference to discuss the protection of Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories due to a lack of participants, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The conference, which was to convene on Friday, would have brought together representatives from the 196 signatories of the Geneva Conventions to discuss the plight of civilians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. But a “lack of consensus” among the contracting parties during talks led to the decision to call off the event.

It was set to focus on the Fourth Geneva Conventions, an international treaty established in 1949 that outlines humanitarian protection for civilians in areas affected by armed conflict or those under occupation.

“Profound differences between the high contracting parties to the Geneva Conventions emerged during an extensive consultation process,” the ministry stated. “Switzerland, as the depository state, therefore concluded that a significant number of the high contracting parties did not support such a conference and has decided against holding one."

The cancellation comes amid escalating tension in Gaza that has sparked concern over the stability of the fragile ceasefire.

After a resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly in September last year, Switzerland was given the responsibility of organising the conference.

The neutral country engaged in detailed consultations with the parties to outline the conference's framework and draft a final declaration. The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed invitations had been extended to all parties, including Israel and Palestine.

But the proposed conference was met with controversy. Israel has criticised the event, calling it “part of the legal warfare against Israel” and condemning what it perceives as “a one-sided narrative” driving the conference's agenda.

The UK, along with several other countries, also felt unable to fully endorse a proposed declaration as a prerequisite for attending the conference.

Updated: March 06, 2025, 7:50 PM