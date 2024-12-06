Iraq hosts trilateral meeting with Iran and Syria as rebels keep up advance

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> is hosting a trilateral meeting with Iran and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> on Friday, as the continuing advance of rebel forces in Syria prompts Baghdad to strengthen its border defences against any spillover of fighting. Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, the Iraqi state news agency said. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will arrive on Friday. Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will meet his Syrian and Iranian counterparts to “discuss the situation the region, particularly in Syria,” it added. For a week, the extremist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and its allies have conducted a lightning offensive against government troops that began in northern Syria. They have captured the cities of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-simmering-civil-war-boils-over-as-army-tries-to-regroup-after-aleppo-loss/" target="_blank">Aleppo </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/05/syrias-elite-tiger-forces-fail-to-stem-rebel-advance-in-hama/" target="_blank">Hama</a>, further south, in major victories. Hundreds have been killed on both sides while tens of thousands of people have been displaced. Baghdad has taken increased security measures by sending more troops to the border with Syria. Earlier efforts by Iraq to secure its borders came after ISIS took over about a third of Syria and about two-fifths of Iraq in 2014. Iraq, whose border with Syria is more than 600km long, has built a wall and dug a trench in some areas. That has been fortified with an integrated monitoring system, which includes fences, a concrete wall and thermal surveillance cameras. Tehran-allied Shiite factions have sent reinforcements to Syria to support the government of President Bashar Al Assad, adding to contingents of fighters present since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. However, there is no clear sign yet if these Iraqi militias have been deployed to the front line to support Syrian government forces. The escalation in Syria has come against the backdrop of the continuing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/at-least-200-killed-in-48-hours-as-israel-continues-brutal-attacks-on-gaza/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a> and the announcement of a ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> between Israel and Hezbollah. More than 44,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza. This followed a Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted. About 100 captives are still in Gaza, one third of whom are believed to be dead.